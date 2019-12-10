Live MLB free agency rumors: What are the odds the Phillies actually land Anthony Rendon?

As the MLB Winter Meetings continue on Tuesday, the Phillies remain a team to watch in the free agency market as they continue to build their roster for the 2020 season, Joe Girardi's first at the helm.

And before even managing a game, Girardi could have a big impact on how the Phillies season plays out, because his former connections around the league, specifically with the former Yankees he managed, could help the Phillies land one or two impact players.

The Phillies have previously been linked to both shortstop Didi Gregorius and reliever Dellin Betances, both of whom spent years playing under Girardi in New York. On Monday, Girardi was out in San Diego for the Winter Meetings and was asked about the possibility of reuniting with one or both players.

“We are looking at everybody,” Girardi said, “and obviously every team has fiscal restraints that they have to stick to and have an idea of what they think their salary should be during the course of the next near. That's for ownership and (general manager Matt Klentak) to determine. We're looking at everybody.” [nj.com]

The good news for the Phillies is that Betances could be had for relatively cheap, as he's reportedly willing to sign a one-year prove-it deal after missing most of 2019 with injuries. But, as expected, they'd have competition.

As for Gregorius, he was originally seen as a consolation prize should the Phillies miss out on third baseman Anthony Rendon, as the free agent shortstop would come considerable cheaper than the former National. According to Jon Heyman, that deal could come somewhere in the $14-15 million range.

And then there's Rendon, who is the top free agent position player on the market and will certainly command a monster deal, as he will have more than a few teams competing over him. According to SportsBetting.ag, the Rangers are the favorites to land Rendon, followed by the Dodgers and then the Nationals. The Phillies, unfortunately for local fans holding out hope for Rendon, aren't listed among the teams with odds — there were only three — but we asked SportsBetting.ag where they would place the odds for the Phillies, and here's what they had to say:



According to Ken Rosenthal, however, Rendon is not a fan of the deferred deals, and a return to the Nationals seems unlikely at this point.

Could that leave the window open for the Phillies, who reportedly have Rendon as their No. 1 target, to swoop in and steal Rendon? We'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, be sure to follow all the latest Phillies news and rumors with our live updates below.

