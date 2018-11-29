More Sports:

November 29, 2018

Live MLB free agency updates: The latest news and rumors involving cash rich Phillies

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies 2018 Home Opener Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco fouls the ball back during the home opener against the Miami Marlins.

What's the latest on the Phillies search for free agents? Well, that answer is complicated right now. Rumors and buzz about trade targets like Paul Goldschmidt, Edwin Diaz, Andrew Miller and even Corey Kluber have been all over twitter, but a few weeks ahead of the winter meetings nothing has really solidified.

Free agent lefty starter Patrick Corbin made a recruiting visit to the Phillies before visiting the Yankees and Nationals earlier this week while Bryce Harper and Manny Machado remain up for grabs. 

News outlets everywhere seem to agree that Philadelphia will be very active this offseason. To better serve our readers, please follow along below as we stream live updates all day, every day until news breaks.

While we can't guarantee that this post will always be poppin' off, we can promise that when the news starts flying in fast and furious, we'll have it all covered right here. 

MORE: MLB rumors: Patrick Corbin reportedly visited the Phillies on Tuesday | MLB free agency rumors: Phillies won't wait on Harper, Machado in search for top-tier free agents | Manny Machado or Bryce Harper: Which is a better option for Phillies?


Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia MLB Trade Rumors Patrick Corbin MLB Free Agency Manny Machado Bryce Harper

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

What they're saying: Markelle Fultz is probably done in Philly, but what could Sixers get back in a trade?
112818_Fultz_usat

Music

Meek Mill talks turning down an invite to the White House, and his Drake beef
Meek Mill picture

Investigations

SEPTA video captures violent assault of autistic man on bus
SEPTA autistic phillyvoice

Phillies

Live MLB free agency updates: The latest news and rumors involving the Phillies
112818_Harper_usat

Shopping

Christian Louboutin opening first Pennsylvania location
Christian Louboutin

Health Stories

The Monthly Migraine: Making plans takes a toll – headache or not
07282018_headache_migraine_Flickr

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.