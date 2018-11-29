Live MLB free agency updates: The latest news and rumors involving cash rich Phillies

What's the latest on the Phillies search for free agents? Well, that answer is complicated right now. Rumors and buzz about trade targets like Paul Goldschmidt, Edwin Diaz, Andrew Miller and even Corey Kluber have been all over twitter, but a few weeks ahead of the winter meetings nothing has really solidified.

Free agent lefty starter Patrick Corbin made a recruiting visit to the Phillies before visiting the Yankees and Nationals earlier this week while Bryce Harper and Manny Machado remain up for grabs.

News outlets everywhere seem to agree that Philadelphia will be very active this offseason. To better serve our readers, please follow along below as we stream live updates all day, every day until news breaks.

