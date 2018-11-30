Live MLB free agency updates: The latest news and rumors surrounding the Phillies

Even though the Phillies aren't in season right now, you kind of get the feeling that what happens in the next month-plus will determine the outcomes of many games — once they start playing, of course.

That's because since the end of their 2018 campaign — and actually for quite a bit longer — the Phillies have been linked to nearly every top-name free agent and trade target around baseball, from Manny Machado and Bryce Harper to Patrick Corbin and Paul Goldschmidt to you name it.

While the news isn't alway flying in fast and furious, we've decided to help make it a little easier when it is by rounding up all the rumors and reports in one convenient place.