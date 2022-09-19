Live Nation's new 'Club Pass' gets music fans into nearly every concert at the Fillmore, Foundry and TLA

Live Nation is offering concertgoers its version of season tickets this fall by debuting its "Club Pass" program.

The passes guarantee general admission to shows at Live Nation venues in 20 states from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. They include three Philadelphia venues – The Fillmore, The Foundry and the Theatre of Living Arts.

Starting at $59, fans can purchase passes that provide access to most shows at a single venue. For the more adventurous music lovers, a multi-club pass is available for $299. That allows them to attend more than 1,000 shows at 51 Live Nation venues from Arizona to New York. Club passes cannot be used for certain shows.

Club Passes are available for purchase through Sept. 30. Single-venue tickets to The Foundry cost $59. Those to The Fillmore and Theatre of Living Arts cost $79.

To redeem their general admission tickets, Club Pass holders must present their photo IDs at the box office on the day of the show. Refunds are not available if a concert is canceled or moved to another venue.

Here's a closer look at the upcoming shows those venues will host:

The Fillmore

The Fillmore will host more than 60 shows before the end of the year – nearly one for every night of the week. Club Pass members can see Denzel Curry, Dinosaur Jr., Steve Lacy, P.J. Morton, Modest Mouse, Jessie Reyes, Bobby Shmurda.

The pass also provides access to party events, including Club 90's Bad Bunny night and a New Year's Eve party. Excluded concerts include Brett McKenzie, Mark Normand and The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special.

Here's the complete list of shows.

The Foundry

The Foundry has booked at least four weekly shows for most of October, with a packed November and December to follow. The Club Pass guarantees access to 38 of them, including Duckwrth, Daya, Charlotte Sands and Kid Bloom.

Only two shows are excluded: Real Friends with Confidence and The Red Filth Tour.

Here's the complete list.

Theatre of Living Arts

The TLA is offering Club Pass holders access to 22 live shows in October, including performances by Noah Cyrus and Dave East and two shows by Fletcher. The excluded events include a WWE-themed Undertaker show and a live Drama Queens podcast.

There currently are only five scheduled shows in November – J.I., Tigers Jaw, Kaivon, The Plot in You and Meechy Darko – and three in December – The Legwarmers, brakence and The Happy Fits.

Here's the complete list.

The Club Pass was inspired by Live Nation's Lawn Pass, a similar program offered during the summer for outdoor venues. For $199, concertgoers gained access to 30 venues across the country. Performers included Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Halsey, Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, KISS, Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg.