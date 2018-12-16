More Sports:

December 16, 2018

Live updates: Latest MLB trade rumors and Phillies free agency news

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
112818_Harper_usat Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper is definitely on the Phillies radar.

Sure, the Philadelphia Eagles play a big game tonight out in Los Angeles with their season on the line, but that doesn't mean you can stop paying attention to their neighbor on the other side of Pattison Ave.

Yes, the Philadelphia Phillies. 

While they aren't actually playing any games, what's happening with the Phillies is arguably just as important for their chances next season, as they try to land top free agents like Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, and even lefty reliever Andrew Miller. They've also been linked to trade targets like catcher J.T. Realmuto recently.

So while your Sunday — and your timeline — is likely to be filled with NFL football all day, we decided to filter out all the best baseball content, from free agency news to the latest trade rumors, in one place, right here. 

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia MLB Trade Rumors MLB Free Agency Manny Machado Hot Stove Bryce Harper

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 15 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Rams
121518_Eagles-Rams_usat

Recycling

Careless Christmas party guests can ruin recycling for your whole block
Christmas recycling philadelphia

Children's Health

Worry over kids' excessive smartphone use is more justified than ever before
12152018_girl_cellphone_Pexels

Eagles

Week 15 non-Eagles Sunday rooting guide
121618KirkCousins

Weekend

Check out what's happening this weekend in Philly
Crepes and cocoa sidewalk pop-up at a.kitchen

Food & Drink

The ultimate sugar cookie for every Hallmark Christmas movie fan
Carroll - Holiday Cookies

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved