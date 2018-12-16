Live updates: Latest MLB trade rumors and Phillies free agency news

Sure, the Philadelphia Eagles play a big game tonight out in Los Angeles with their season on the line, but that doesn't mean you can stop paying attention to their neighbor on the other side of Pattison Ave.

Yes, the Philadelphia Phillies.

While they aren't actually playing any games, what's happening with the Phillies is arguably just as important for their chances next season, as they try to land top free agents like Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, and even lefty reliever Andrew Miller. They've also been linked to trade targets like catcher J.T. Realmuto recently.

So while your Sunday — and your timeline — is likely to be filled with NFL football all day, we decided to filter out all the best baseball content, from free agency news to the latest trade rumors, in one place, right here.

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports