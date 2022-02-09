A look at the history of the 15th, 16th, and 19th overall picks, and the rest of the known Eagles' draft slots

February 09, 2022
As we do each year for little other reason than to publish something while I'm on vacation, let's go ahead and look at the history of the Eagles' draft slots, going back, oh, 10 years, I guess. We'll just look at their known draft slots for now, which would include their three first-round picks (15, 16, and 19), their second-round pick (51), and their third-round pick (83).
|Year
|Pick
|2021
|Mac Jones, QB, Patriots
|2020
|Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos
|2019
|Dwayne Haskins, QB, Washington
|2018
|Kolton Miller, OT, Raiders
|2017
|Malik Hooker, S, Colts
|2016
|Corey Coleman, WR, Browns
|2015
|Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers
|2014
|Ryan Shazier, LB, Steelers
|2013
|Kenny Vaccaro, S, Saints
|2012
|Bruce Irvin, DE, Seahawks
|Year
|Pick
|2021
|Zaven Collins, LB, Cardinals
|2020
|A.J. Terrell, CB, Falcons
|2019
|Brian Burns, DE, Panthers
|2018
|Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Bills
|2017
|Marlon Humphrey, CB, Ravens
|2016
|Taylor Decker, OT, Lions
|2015
|Kevin Johnson, CB, Texans
|2014
|Zack Martin, OG, Cowboys
|2013
|EJ Manuel, QB, Bills
|2012
|Quinton Coples, DE, Jets
|Year
|Pick
|2021
|Jamin Davis, LB, Washington
|2020
|Damon Arnette, CB, Raiders
|2019
|Jeffery Simmons, DT, Titans
|2018
|Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Cowboys
|2017
|O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers
|2016
|Shaq Lawson, DE, Bills
|2015
|Cameron Erving, C, Browns
|2014
|Ja'Wuan James, OT, Dolphins
|2013
|Justin Pugh, OT, Giants
|2012
|Shae McClellin, DE, Bears
|Year
|Pick
|2021
|Sam Cosmi, OT, Washington
|2020
|Trevon Diggs, CB, Cowboys
|2019
|A.J. Brown, WR, Titans
|2018
|Anthony Miller, WR, Bears
|2017
|DeMarcus Walker, DE, Broncos
|2016
|Christian Hackenberg, QB, Jets
|2015
|Nate Orchard, DE, Browns
|2014
|Ego Ferguson, DT, Bears
|2013
|David Amerson, CB, Washington
|2012
|Jerel Worthy, DT, Packers
|Year
|Pick
|2021
|Tommy Tremble, TE, Panthers
|2020
|Lloyd "More Pushenberry for the" Cushenberry, C, Broncos*
|2019
|Justin Layne, CB, Steelers
|2018
|Orlando Brown, OT, Ravens
|2017
|Derek Rivers, DE, Patriots
|2016
|Jordan Jenkins, LB, Jets
|2015
|Craig Mager, CB, Chargers
|2014
|Louis Nix, DT, Texans
|2013
|Logan Ryan, CB, Patriots
|2012
|Mohamed Sanu, WR, Bengals
Ah, yes, it was nice writing something that required zero thought.
Actually, one quick thought — If you're on the fence about whether or not the Eagles should package a couple of first-round picks for, say, Russell Wilson, do the names listed under the 15th, 16th, and 19th overall picks maybe sway you a little more in that direction?
*h/t Bo Wulf.
