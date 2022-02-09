More Sports:

February 09, 2022

A look at the history of the 15th, 16th, and 19th overall picks, and the rest of the known Eagles' draft slots

By Jimmy Kempski
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman

As we do each year for little other reason than to publish something while I'm on vacation, let's go ahead and look at the history of the Eagles' draft slots, going back, oh, 10 years, I guess. We'll just look at their known draft slots for now, which would include their three first-round picks (15, 16, and 19), their second-round pick (51), and their third-round pick (83).

Pick No. 15

Year Pick 
2021 Mac Jones, QB, Patriots 
2020 Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos 
2019 Dwayne Haskins, QB, Washington 
2018 Kolton Miller, OT, Raiders 
2017 Malik Hooker, S, Colts 
2016 Corey Coleman, WR, Browns 
2015 Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers 
2014 Ryan Shazier, LB, Steelers 
2013 Kenny Vaccaro, S, Saints 
2012 Bruce Irvin, DE, Seahawks 

Pick No. 16

Year Pick 
2021 Zaven Collins, LB, Cardinals 
2020 A.J. Terrell, CB, Falcons 
2019 Brian Burns, DE, Panthers 
2018 Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Bills 
2017 Marlon Humphrey, CB, Ravens 
2016 Taylor Decker, OT, Lions 
2015 Kevin Johnson, CB, Texans 
2014 Zack Martin, OG, Cowboys 
2013 EJ Manuel, QB, Bills 
2012 Quinton Coples, DE, Jets 

Pick No. 19

Year Pick 
2021 Jamin Davis, LB, Washington 
2020 Damon Arnette, CB, Raiders 
2019 Jeffery Simmons, DT, Titans 
2018 Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Cowboys 
2017 O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers 
2016 Shaq Lawson, DE, Bills 
2015 Cameron Erving, C, Browns 
2014 Ja'Wuan James, OT, Dolphins 
2013 Justin Pugh, OT, Giants 
2012 Shae McClellin, DE, Bears 

Pick No. 51

Year Pick 
2021 Sam Cosmi, OT, Washington 
2020 Trevon Diggs, CB, Cowboys 
2019 A.J. Brown, WR, Titans 
2018 Anthony Miller, WR, Bears 
2017 DeMarcus Walker, DE, Broncos 
2016 Christian Hackenberg, QB, Jets 
2015 Nate Orchard, DE, Browns 
2014 Ego Ferguson, DT, Bears 
2013 David Amerson, CB, Washington 
2012 Jerel Worthy, DT, Packers 

Pick No. 83

Year Pick 
2021 Tommy Tremble, TE, Panthers 
2020 Lloyd "More Pushenberry for the" Cushenberry, C, Broncos* 
2019 Justin Layne, CB, Steelers 
2018 Orlando Brown, OT, Ravens 
2017 Derek Rivers, DE, Patriots 
2016 Jordan Jenkins, LB, Jets 
2015 Craig Mager, CB, Chargers 
2014 Louis Nix, DT, Texans 
2013 Logan Ryan, CB, Patriots 
2012 Mohamed Sanu, WR, Bengals 

Ah, yes, it was nice writing something that required zero thought. 

Actually, one quick thought — If you're on the fence about whether or not the Eagles should package a couple of first-round picks for, say, Russell Wilson, do the names listed under the 15th, 16th, and 19th overall picks maybe sway you a little more in that direction?

*h/t Bo Wulf.

