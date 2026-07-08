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July 08, 2026

Shop vintage items, local art and handmade goods in Love Park this weekend

The Now + Then Marketplace will bring more than 40 local vendors to Center City on Sunday, July 12.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Markets Vintage
now+then.png Provided Courtesy/Now + Then Marketpalce

Shoppers browse vendors during a previous Now + Then Marketplace. The free outdoor market returns to Love Park on Sunday, July 12, with more than 40 local vendors.

Looking for vintage finds, handmade gifts or artwork? More than 40 local vendors will gather at Love Park on Sunday, July 12, for the free Now + Then Marketplace.

The outdoor market runs from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature vendors selling vintage items, artwork, jewelry, clothing, candles, coffee, baked goods and other handmade products. The event is family and dog friendly.

The marketplace is taking place during MLB All-Star Game weekend, offering baseball fans and visitors another activity in Center City. Vendors include Lonely Girl Vintage, White Mouse Vintage, Many Hands Coffee Co., Philly Ain't Bad and dozens of other local artists, makers and small businesses.

Now + Then Love Park Market

Sunday, July 12 | Noon - 5 p.m.
Love Park
1501 John F Kennedy Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Markets Vintage Art Love Park Now + Then Marketplace

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