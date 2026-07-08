Shop vintage items, local art and handmade goods in Love Park this weekend

Looking for vintage finds, handmade gifts or artwork? More than 40 local vendors will gather at Love Park on Sunday, July 12, for the free Now + Then Marketplace.

The outdoor market runs from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature vendors selling vintage items, artwork, jewelry, clothing, candles, coffee, baked goods and other handmade products. The event is family and dog friendly.

The marketplace is taking place during MLB All-Star Game weekend, offering baseball fans and visitors another activity in Center City. Vendors include Lonely Girl Vintage, White Mouse Vintage, Many Hands Coffee Co., Philly Ain't Bad and dozens of other local artists, makers and small businesses.

Sunday, July 12 | Noon - 5 p.m.

Love Park

1501 John F Kennedy Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Free to attend

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