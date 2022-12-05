Lucky, the abandoned dog found on SEPTA tracks, is making progress at Penn's veterinary hospital

Lucky, the paralyzed dog found last week on the SEPTA train tracks near Lawndale Station in Montgomery County, underwent his first therapy session Monday and was fitted for a harness, according to Philly Rescue Angels, the nonprofit organization that spearheaded his rescue.

The pitbull mix no longer is in the intensive care unit at the University of Pennsylvania's Ryan Veterinary Hospital, having responded well to injectable pain medications, the organization said.

On Friday, Lucky had received a 6-hour spinal surgery that placed two plates along his spine. The procedure was not intended to repair the dog's severed spinal cord; rather, it was aimed at reducing its pain. There is no chance that Lucky will walk again.

Lucky is at risk for developing myelomalacia, a typically fatal condition that can result from a severe spinal cord injury. When normal blood flow to the spinal cord is interrupted, nerve tissues die and the spinal cord softens. The condition can progress rapidly.

"He is not yet out of the woods, but the vets have stated he is doing well, and is not in any pain at this time," Sidara Son, a member of the Philly Rescue Angels, told PhillyVoice last week.

Lucky's spinal fracture was among the worst the vets at the hospital had ever seen, according to Philly Rescue Angels. His spinal cord no longer connects his brain to his legs, leading vets to believe he was hit by a train at some point during his time on the tracks.

Philly Rescue Angels have received inquiries about adopting Lucky once he's out of the hospital. The dog will require an experienced medical foster home that is willing to dedicate time to help Lucky. He will have to live in a wheelchair and will not be able to go to the bathroom by himself. The nonprofit organization is seeking assistance covering the costs of Lucky's surgery, which totaled about $15,000, and his ongoing medical care. "He's going to have a very long road to recovery; the doctor is saying it's going to be about eight weeks or so for him to actually recover, and then he's probably going to have to go to therapy," Son said. "So his ongoing care is going to be expensive ... And, you know, we want to give him a fighting chance, just like he fought to live on the train track. He wants to live."

The Philly Rescue Angels who retrieved Lucky gave the dog his name because he seemingly survived several days along the tracks.

"He would pancake down onto the tracks and the trains would just run over him again and again,"Son said. "So for two days, he was stuck on that train track, with trains just going over him and just fighting to survive. Like it's a miracle he lives ... it's a total miracle."