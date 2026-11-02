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November 02, 2026

Election 2026: Here's how Philly voters can drop off mail ballots, get emergency absentee status and view results

Members of the Office of the City Commissioners will be canvassing the city to ensure proper adherence to voting rules.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Election Day
Midterm guide philly Garret Roberts/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In Philadelphia, polls for the midterm elections will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday.

City officials are sending last-minute reminders to Philadelphia voters ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. As long as voters are in line by 8 p.m., they will be able to cast a ballot. Anyone using mail or absentee ballots will need to cast their votes by 8 p.m. using drop boxes or satellite election offices set up throughout Philadelphia. A list and interactive map of the sites are available online.

MOREAhead of Election Day, here's what the polls show in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

"This is the most important election of our lifetime, Philadelphia," Omar Sabir, chairman of the Board of City Commissioners, said in a statement. "This Election Day, make sure your voice is heard. We want to boost turnout in every neighborhood of the city. Every block, every voice, every vote."

Anyone voting in person can reference the Philadelphia City Commissioners website to locate their assigned polling place or call the office at 215-686-8383. If anyone witnesses potential voter intimidation or other legal issues, they can contact the District Attorney's Office at 215-686-9641.

Voters can still apply for an emergency absentee ballot through the Pennsylvania Department of State if they have valid reason like a sudden illness or unplanned trip. The application and a completed ballot must be returned to the county election office by 8 p.m. on election night.

Philadelphia's election results can be viewed on the City Commissioners website after polls close. Nearly 250 races are on the ballot across Pennsylvania, putting party control of the state's House and Senate up for grabs. Philadelphian voters will also be tasked with weighing in on two ballot questions that could adjust the city's Home Charter rule.

The U.S. Department of Justice is sending federal election monitors dressed in plain clothes to Philadelphia polling places. They are not permitted to speak with voters or carry weapons. Members of the Office of the City Commissioners will also be canvassing the city to ensure proper adherence to voting rules.

"Every voter can have complete confidence that our elections are free, fair, safe and secure," City Commissioner Seth Bluestein said in a statement. "Our processes and procedures have been tested time and again, and we want to see every eligible Philadelphian participate in this important election."

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Election Day Philadelphia Polling Location Primary Election Voting Ballot Questions

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