More Culture:

September 29, 2020

Marc Vetri opens another Fiorella restaurant inside Las Vegas hotel

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Osteria Fiorella Las Vegas Google/Street View

Osteria Fiorella, the latest venture by Philly chef Marc Vetri, is housed in the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas.

Philadelphia restaurateur Marc Vetri has expanded his food ventures in Las Vegas by opening a restaurant similar to Fiorella in South Philly's Italian Market.

Osteria Fiorella launched in July as a pop-up inside the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Sin City's Summerlin neighborhood. Now, it's there on a permanent basis, with dinner service beginning Monday. 

The restaurant takes the concept of Vetri's hit pasta bar, which took over an historic Bella Vista butcher shop operated by the Fiorella family for more than a century. Vetri incorporated some of the business's history, food and an antique 118-year-old cash register into the new restaurant, which opened in February.

Osteria Fiorella brings the Fiorella family's beloved fennel sausage and Vetri's homemade pasta dishes to Nevada.

This is not the first time Vetri has taken his Philly concepts to Vegas. He brought an extension of Vetri Cucina to the Palms Casino Resort in 2018, but the hotel has been temporarily closed to all guests during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Earlier this year, Vetri opened Mr. Maurice's Italian inside the Ace Hotel Kyoto in Japan. Vetri described the restaurant as a cross between Amis and Osteria, Italian restaurants he founded and later sold to Urban Outfitters. 

In Philly, Fiorella has reopened for outdoor dining. Vetri Cucina is reopening and accepting dining reservations starting in October.

Vetri was a 2020 James Beard Award finalist for Outstanding Chef. No official winners were announced this year due to COVID-19, but a ceremony for the finalists took place on Friday via livestream. Vetri won a James Beard Award in 2005.  

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Las Vegas Marc Vetri

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers coaching rumors: How does Doc Rivers shake up the market for Philly?
Doc-Rivers_092820_usat

Spotted lanternfly

Spotted lanternfly expert talks predators, 'dumb ones' and how to win this war
Spotted Lanternfly Predators

Prevention

KN95 masks shouldn't be used when treating COVID-19 patients, safety group warns
KN95 masks

Eagles

The rapid decline of Eagles LT Jason Peters is underway, with gifs and stuff
1220922_Eagles_Lions_Jason_Peters_Kate_Frese.jpg

Casinos

Three Philly restaurants adding locations at Live! Hotel and Casino
Live Casino Restaurants

Movies

'Hocus Pocus' to be screened outdoors in Old City on five nights this October
Hocus Pocus

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved