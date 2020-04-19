Marinas, boatyards now permitted to remain open in New Jersey amid COVID-19 pandemic

Marinas, boatyards, and marine manufacturers are now allowed to remain open for personal use in New Jersey “as long as strict social distancing and sanitization protocols are followed” amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy announced.

The measure, which was also taken up and agreed to by New York and Connecticut, states that chartered watercraft services and rentals are banned. Restaurants located at marinas and boatyards, like other establishments across the state, can only provide takeout or delivery service.

“We’ve committed to working with our regional partners throughout this crisis to align our policies when and where appropriate,” Gov. Murphy said. “A unified approach is the most effective way to alleviate confusion for the residents of our states during the ongoing public health emergency.”

Murphy ordered all non-essential businesses across New Jersey to close on March 21 to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Restaurants and bars were two of the businesses that were permitted to stay open if only providing delivery and takeout services for customers.

Some of the other businesses that have been permitted to stay open across the state include grocery stores, food banks, pharmacies, medical marijuana dispensaries, gas stations, automobile repair shops, convenience stores, banks and financial institutions, hardware repair stores, laundromats, printing stores, pet stores, stores with children's supplies, mail and delivery stores, and liquor stores.

Murphy updated the list of essential businesses on March 30 to include auto dealerships, gun shops, breweries, and real estate agencies.

New Jersey, along with both New York and Connecticut, is part of a seven-state regional council geared towards developing a plan to reopen the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. Pennsylvania and Delaware are also part of the multi-state panel, which will consider options for reopening the region's economy that adhere to public health concerns and minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

New Jersey reported an additional 3,881 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of cases up to 85,301 as of Sunday afternoon. There have been 4,202 deaths due to COVID-19 across the state.

The vast majority of positive cases and deaths due to the virus have occurred in North Jersey, but South Jersey has accumulated 5,483 COVID-19 cases and 197 deaths due to coronavirus complications.