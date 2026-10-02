100+ oddities vendors coming to Laurel Hill Cemetery for Market of the Macabre Nov. 7

Market of the Macabre has a new date after bad weather postponed the event in September, giving shoppers another chance to browse unusual finds throughout Laurel Hill Cemetery.

The ninth annual market will take place Saturday, Nov. 7, from noon-5 p.m. at Laurel Hill East, 3822 Ridge Ave. Admission is $5 in advance or $10 at the door, and children 5 and younger get in free.

More than 100 vendors will set up throughout the cemetery selling taxidermy, oddities, antiques, jewelry, spiritual goods, clothing, ceramics, handmade items and original artwork.

Food and drink vendors will include Taqueria Dos Hermanos, Philadelphia Brewing Company, Commonwealth Ciders, Triple Bottom Brewing, Byzantium Empire, Tokio Sushi, Tropical Treats, King Gyro and Farina Pasta.

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The market will stretch along a paved loop through Laurel Hill East, allowing visitors to browse vendors while exploring the historic cemetery grounds. Dogs are welcome as long as they remain leashed.

Organizers are encouraging visitors to take SEPTA, rideshare or carpool because parking is limited. Limited free parking will be available at the Dell Music Center on a first-come, first-served basis, about a half-mile from the cemetery entrance.

Most vendors accept cards or digital payments, but attendees are encouraged to bring cash because there is no ATM onsite.

Anyone who bought tickets for the original date and cannot attend Nov. 7 can contact Laurel Hill at programs@laurelhillphl.com for assistance.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Time: Noon-5 p.m.

Location: Laurel Hill East, 3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia PA 19132

What to expect: 100+ vendors selling taxidermy, oddities, antiques, jewelry, spiritual goods, clothing, ceramics, handmade items and artwork

Admission: $5 in advance; $10 at the door; free for children 5 and younger

Parking: Limited free parking at the Dell Music Center; SEPTA, rideshare and carpooling are encouraged

Dogs: Welcome if leashed

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.