More Events:

October 02, 2026

100+ oddities vendors coming to Laurel Hill Cemetery for Market of the Macabre Nov. 7

The rescheduled market will feature taxidermy, antiques, artwork, spiritual goods and unusual finds throughout Laurel Hill East.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Markets Oddities
Wide_Eyed_Studios_Laurel_Hill_Macabre_Market_Final_High-62.jpg Photo Credit/Wide Eyed Studios

Shoppers browse a previous Market of the Macabre at Laurel Hill East. The annual oddities market has been rescheduled for Nov. 7 with more than 100 vendors.

Market of the Macabre has a new date after bad weather postponed the event in September, giving shoppers another chance to browse unusual finds throughout Laurel Hill Cemetery.

The ninth annual market will take place Saturday, Nov. 7, from noon-5 p.m. at Laurel Hill East, 3822 Ridge Ave. Admission is $5 in advance or $10 at the door, and children 5 and younger get in free.

More than 100 vendors will set up throughout the cemetery selling taxidermy, oddities, antiques, jewelry, spiritual goods, clothing, ceramics, handmade items and original artwork.

Food and drink vendors will include Taqueria Dos Hermanos, Philadelphia Brewing Company, Commonwealth Ciders, Triple Bottom Brewing, Byzantium Empire, Tokio Sushi, Tropical Treats, King Gyro and Farina Pasta.

  • COMING SOON: Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.
  • Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.
  • Sign up now

The market will stretch along a paved loop through Laurel Hill East, allowing visitors to browse vendors while exploring the historic cemetery grounds. Dogs are welcome as long as they remain leashed.

Organizers are encouraging visitors to take SEPTA, rideshare or carpool because parking is limited. Limited free parking will be available at the Dell Music Center on a first-come, first-served basis, about a half-mile from the cemetery entrance.

Most vendors accept cards or digital payments, but attendees are encouraged to bring cash because there is no ATM onsite. 

Anyone who bought tickets for the original date and cannot attend Nov. 7 can contact Laurel Hill at programs@laurelhillphl.com for assistance.

Market of the Macabre

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7
Time: Noon-5 p.m.
Location: Laurel Hill East, 3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia PA 19132
What to expect: 100+ vendors selling taxidermy, oddities, antiques, jewelry, spiritual goods, clothing, ceramics, handmade items and artwork
Admission: $5 in advance; $10 at the door; free for children 5 and younger
Parking: Limited free parking at the Dell Music Center; SEPTA, rideshare and carpooling are encouraged
Dogs: Welcome if leashed

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Markets Oddities Laurel Hill Cemetery Shopping

Featured

The Big Flea Compilation of Products

Two-day vintage and antiques market is coming to Edison convention center Oct. 10-11
Limited - Coltrane 100

John Coltrane's legacy is a reminder of the transformative power of the arts

Just In

Must Read

Business

Openings & Closings: An old chocolate factory gets a second life

Chocolate Factory hub

Weekend

Oct. 3-4 Weekend Events Roundup

Evil Genius Block Party with Wheatus

Fitness

Creatine helps build muscle and strength even without exercise, study shows

Creatine Supplement Training

Lifestyle

Dipping toes at Bathhouse

Bathhouse Sauna

Festivals

Wrestling, clown arts and roller circus coming to East Kensington for WEIRDO Fest

WEIRDO - Awful Wrestling

Sixers

Sixers' black "Hardwood Classic" uniforms returning for 2026-27 season

Sixers jerseys

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved