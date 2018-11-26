More Culture:

November 26, 2018

Meek Mill announces 'The Motivation Tour'; pens op-ed piece for NYT

Mill will perform in Philly on March 15

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
meek mill Anthony Behar/Fox/PictureGroup

Meek Mill appears onstage at "Showtime at the Apollo" at the Apollo Theater on November 30, 2016 in New York City.

Meek Mill has announced the official tour dates for his 2019 tour, “The Motivation Tour." 

In support of his upcoming album, "Championships," out Nov. 30,  the tour will kick off in Miami, Fl. in January and will stop at 16 U.S. cities. Mill will perform in Philadelphia on March 15 at The MET, and the tour will wrap in Atlanta, Ga. on March 23. 

The tour announcement was followed with a New York Times op-ed piece Mill wrote about prison reform on Monday morning, discussing his own time behind bars late last year and earlier this year.

He writes, “Like many who are currently incarcerated, I was the victim of a miscarriage of justice - carried out by an untruthful officer, as determined by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, and an unfair judge.”

He discusses his fight to hold lawmakers accountable in unfair treatment, especially for African-Americans and Latinos who come from poverty stricken neighborhoods and cannot afford proper representation. 

“It’s clearer than ever that a disproportionate number of men and women of color are treated unfairly by a broken criminal justice system." He adds, “The system causes a vicious cycle, feeding upon itself—sons and daughters grow up with their parents in and out of prison, and then become far more likely to become tied up in the arrest-jail-probation cycle.” 

Mill mentions he will announce a foundation shortly, but asks for those interested to show their support through reformnow.com

Mill will stop by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Wednesday, Nov. 28 to support his album release on Friday. The rapper was last seen performing "Oodles O' Noodles Babies" last week at "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." 

The tour dates are available below. Tickets are on pre-sale starting today at 3 p.m. through Tidal. The pre-sale will go through to Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Live Nation, Friday, Nov. 30.



2/19 Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

2/22 Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

2/23 Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

2/26 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

2/28 Los Angeles, CA @Hollywood Palladium

3/1 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

3/5 Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

3/8 Chicago, IL @Aragon Ballroom

3/9 Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre

3/12 New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

3/15 Philadelphia, PA @ The MET

3/19 Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

3/20 Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell

3/21 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

3/23 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

3/24 Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

