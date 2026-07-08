Meet Gritty at five free Flyers Community Caravan stops this summer

Whether you're hoping to snap a selfie with Gritty, test your hockey skills or pick up some free Flyers gear, the Flyers Community Caravan has five stops planned across the Philadelphia region this summer.

The free event series kicks off Wednesday, July 29, at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees before making stops in Cape May, Mays Landing, Ocean City and Exton through Aug. 19.

Each event will feature Gritty, Flyers alumni, the Flyers Ice Team and in-arena host Everett Jackson. Fans also can enjoy hockey-themed games and activities and receive free Flyers-themed giveaways, including Gritty beach towels, tote bags, visors, koozies and memo pads. Select stops also will feature a pop-up shop selling official Flyers merchandise.

The schedule includes:

Wednesday, July 29 — Voorhees, NJ

601 Laurel Oak Rd.

Voorhees, NJ 08043

5:30-7:30 p.m.Flyers Training Center

Tuesday, Aug. 4 — Cape May, NJ

200 Congress Place

Cape May, NJ 08204

2-4 p.m.Congress Hall Great Lawn

Wednesday, Aug. 5 — Mays Landing, NJ

3155 Leipzig Ave.

Mays Landing, NJ 08330

6-8 p.m.Mays Landing Ball Hockey

Thursday, Aug. 6 — Ocean City, NJ

3155 Leipzig Ave.

Mays Landing, NJ 08330

Noon to 2 p.m.Sport & Civic Center

Wednesday, Aug. 19 — Exton, PA

220 Miller Way

Exton, PA 19341

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.Miller Park

Fans also can nominate their town to host a future Community Caravan stop through July 17.

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