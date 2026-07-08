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July 08, 2026

Meet Gritty at five free Flyers Community Caravan stops this summer

The annual tour will stop in Voorhees, Cape May, Mays Landing, Ocean City and Exton with giveaways, hockey games and appearances by Flyers alumni.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Flyers Gritty
Gritty Caravan Event Provided Courtesy/Philadelphia Flyers

Gritty greets fans during a previous Flyers Community Caravan event. This year's tour includes free stops in Voorhees, Cape May, Mays Landing, Ocean City and Exton.

Whether you're hoping to snap a selfie with Gritty, test your hockey skills or pick up some free Flyers gear, the Flyers Community Caravan has five stops planned across the Philadelphia region this summer.

The free event series kicks off Wednesday, July 29, at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees before making stops in Cape May, Mays Landing, Ocean City and Exton through Aug. 19.

Each event will feature Gritty, Flyers alumni, the Flyers Ice Team and in-arena host Everett Jackson. Fans also can enjoy hockey-themed games and activities and receive free Flyers-themed giveaways, including Gritty beach towels, tote bags, visors, koozies and memo pads. Select stops also will feature a pop-up shop selling official Flyers merchandise.

The schedule includes:

Wednesday, July 29 — Voorhees, NJ

5:30-7:30 p.m.
Flyers Training Center
601 Laurel Oak Rd.
Voorhees, NJ 08043

Tuesday, Aug. 4 — Cape May, NJ

2-4 p.m.
Congress Hall Great Lawn
200 Congress Place
Cape May, NJ 08204 

Wednesday, Aug. 5 — Mays Landing, NJ

6-8 p.m.
Mays Landing Ball Hockey
3155 Leipzig Ave.
Mays Landing, NJ 08330

Thursday, Aug. 6 — Ocean City, NJ

Noon to 2 p.m.
Sport & Civic Center
3155 Leipzig Ave.
Mays Landing, NJ 08330

Wednesday, Aug. 19 — Exton, PA

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Miller Park
220 Miller Way
Exton, PA 19341

Fans also can nominate their town to host a future Community Caravan stop through July 17.

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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