Jerry Blavat's bar Memories in Margate to reopen by summer with new owners

Memories in Margate, the club formerly owned by late DJ Jerry Blavat, will reopen by the summer under new ownership.

The Jersey Shore bar at 9518 Amherst Avenue will be operated by Philly restaurateur Teddy Sourias, of Craft Concepts Group, with two silent partners. Memories closed in September 2022, and the company has been for sale since 2023. The redesigned and renovated Memories is expected to open by Memorial Day weekend, summer's unofficial kickoff.

For about 50 years, Memories was owned by Blavat — a Philadelphia radio DJ, performer and music influencer who danced as a teen in the early days of "American Bandstand" and was known to his fans as "The Geator with the Heater." Blavat hosted popular weekly DJ dance parties at the bar and welcomed stars to the club through the years, including Frankie Avalon, Frankie Valli and Questlove.

Blavat died last January at the age of 82 from an autoimmune neuromuscular disease called myasthenia gravis. The executors of Blavat’s estate, David Raezer, AJ Mattia and Katherine B. Furia, said they vetted over 100 applicants for the property.

“We are happy that Memories will continue its legacy in Margate under the guidance of Teddy and his team," the executors said in a statement. "Speculations about the fate of the property have been going on for some time, but we find peace in its reopening as a venue destined to create fresh memories. Teddy has a rich background in owning and managing top-tier clubs and restaurants in Philadelphia, instilling confidence that his team will excel in this new endeavor at the Jersey Shore.”

Sourias' Craft Concepts Group operates Philly establishments like BRU Craft & Wurst, U-Bahn, Finn McCool’s Ale House, Uptown Beer Garden, Tradesman’s, White Elephant and the Tinsel holiday pop-up bar.

"Memories holds a special place at the Jersey Shore, and I'm privileged to collaborate with a remarkable team to steer it forward," Sourias said in a release. "Jerry Blavat's enduring spirit will be celebrated and honored in our future endeavors. This Margate institution will live on."

Sourias and his team are currently looking employees to fill a variety of roles at the business. Interested applicants can contact memories@ccgphl.com. There is also an email list signup available for those who want to be notified about the opening date and further details, which are expected to be released in April.