More Health:

July 18, 2024

Moving even once during childhood increases risk of being diagnosed with depression, study shows

Children who move multiple times between ages 10 to 15 are 61% more likely to develop the mental health condition, researchers say.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Depression Moving
Moving Mental Health cottonbro studio/Pexels

Children who move once between ages 10 to 15 are 41% more likely to be diagnosed with depression as adults than children who don't move, according to a new study.

Moving even once during childhood puts people at risk for developing depression later in life, a new study shows.

The research, published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry, confirmed prior findings that children who grow up in low-income neighborhoods are more likely to develop depression as adults. It also found that children who move at least once during childhood are at significantly higher risk of being diagnosed with depression later in life. That was true whether the children moved within their existing neighborhoods or between neighborhoods of different income levels.

MORE: Wistar Institute opens research center dedicated to finding an HIV cure

"We know there are a number of factors which lead to a person being diagnosed with a mental illness," lead author Clive Sabel, a professor at the University of Plymouth in the United Kingdom, said in a statement. "However, this is the first evidence to suggest that moving to a new neighbourhood during childhood is among them, and we believe the numbers we are seeing could be the tip of the iceberg."

A collaboration between Aarhus University in Denmark and the University of Plymouth and the University of Manchester in the U.K., the study included more than 1 million participants – all Danish people born between 1982 and 2003. About 35,000 of them were diagnosed with depression. 

In 1997, the average Danish citizen had moved nine times by age 35, according to statistics published in The Copenhagen Post. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that the average American moves approximately 11 times during their lifetime. 

The research revealed that children who move once between ages 10 to 15 are 41% more likely to be diagnosed with depression than those who don't, and that children who move twice or more between ages 10 to 15 are at a 61% higher risk of developing depression than those who don't move at all.

Remaining settled during childhood in one place, even in a lower-income environment, may offer "protective factors" against depression, the researchers concluded.

"During those formative years, children are building their social networks through school, sports groups or other activities," Sabel said. "Each time they have to adapt to something new it can be disruptive, so we potentially need to find new ways to help people overcome those challenges."

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Depression Moving Philadelphia Mental Health Children's Health Studies Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Comforting hands of an elderly person

Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease
nurse winners ibx

Three Philadelphia nurses recognized in this year's Celebrate Caring campaign

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Bicyclist fatally struck by car that crashed in Rittenhouse
Rittenhouse bike car crash

Travel

Adventure awaits you in Crawford County this summer
Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Illness

Wistar Institute opens research center dedicated to finding an HIV cure
Wistar Institute HIV Research

Music

Ardmore's Benj Pasek could earn an EGOT with an Emmy win this fall
Benj Pasek EGOT

Phillies

Will the Phillies' success going into the All-Star break continue on?
Trea-Turner-Bryce-Harper-Phillies-MLB-All-Star-Game-7.15.24.jpg

Entertainment

Mannequin from 'Mannequin' to be at screening in East Passyunk
mannequin screening east passyunk

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved