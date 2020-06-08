More Sports:

June 08, 2020

Mike Missanelli returns to the air, apologizes for outburst that led to his absence

The 97.5 The Fanatic afternoon host had been off the air since a headset-throwing temper tantrum nearly two weeks ago

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Sports Radio
070117_Mike-Miss-1 Joseph Santoliquito/for PhillyVoice

Mike Missanelli during his 97.5 The Fanatic afternoon drive show.

On Monday, Mike Missanelli returned to the 97.5 The Fanatic airwaves after an extended absence stemming from an argument between he, co-host Tyrone Johnson and update anchor Natalie Egenolf over a viral video of a white woman calling the cops on a black man in Central Park after he asked her to put her dog on a leash, as was required by law.

When they came back from break, Missanelli could be seen cursing out Johnson on the television broadcast while the return music was playing. 

That took place on the Tuesday after Memorial Day, and by Wednesday, Missanelli was off the air, prompting some to question whether or not he had been suspended

Missanelli's absence continued throughout last week, which the afternoon host claimed was due to vacation. While it's still unclear whether or not the entire hiatus was a vacation or if part of it was indeed a suspension, Missanelli only stated on Monday that he was on vacation last week, making no mention of his three-day absence the prior week.

More importantly, an emotional Missanelli opened Monday's show with an apology to both Johnson and Egenolf,  who seemed visibly shook during the outburst, as well as anyone who was listening or watching that show live on NBC Sports Philadelphia. At one point, Missanelli was moved to tears before rounding out the first segment with a lengthy monologue about the current state of America in the midst of protests against racism and police brutality. 

First, here's the text of the apology.

Here's video of the apology (which I had string together from 30-second clips, so apologies if there are some weird jumps, but I assure you, this has not been otherwise edited.)


That led directly in to Missanelli's apology to Tyrone and Natalie, when the host really started to get emotional.


When they returned from break, it seemed more like business as usual.

The apology and emotion from Missanelli seemed legit and heartfelt, but it's easy to look beaten down when you've been on the receiving end of public criticism for nearly two weeks. What comes next — as in, Missanelli making good on his promise that it won't happen again — is the important part. 

Stay tuned... 

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sports Radio Philadelphia 97.5 The Fanatic Mike Missanelli

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sports

Mike Missanelli returns to the air, apologizes for outburst that led to his absence
070117_Mike-Miss-1

Murals

Frank Rizzo mural in South Philly officially comes down, painted over with blank canvas
Frank Rizzo mural italian market

Health News

Should you fly yet? Health experts walk through the decision process
Is it safe to fly?

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: K'Von Wallace
042520KVonWallace

Businesses

Support black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores
black-owned bookstores

Streaming

Michael B. Jordan's 'Just Mercy' is free to rent through June in effort to educate viewers
Just Mercy rent

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved