Mike Missanelli returns to the air, apologizes for outburst that led to his absence

On Monday, Mike Missanelli returned to the 97.5 The Fanatic airwaves after an extended absence stemming from an argument between he, co-host Tyrone Johnson and update anchor Natalie Egenolf over a viral video of a white woman calling the cops on a black man in Central Park after he asked her to put her dog on a leash, as was required by law.

When they came back from break, Missanelli could be seen cursing out Johnson on the television broadcast while the return music was playing.

That took place on the Tuesday after Memorial Day, and by Wednesday, Missanelli was off the air, prompting some to question whether or not he had been suspended.