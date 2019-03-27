Millennials will take lower pay at work for more free time, study on work-life balance says

A recent study has found that despite working less hours than older generations, Generation Zers and Millennials are the most unsatisfied generation with their work-life balance.

Commercial Cafe reported that younger generations are feeling less able to keep work separate from their free time in its latest study, which asked nearly 2,000 American employees across generations to evaluate their own work-life balances.

The study found due to our increased connectedness — we can chalk this up to emerging technology — the way we work has changed. There are less opportunities to completely disconnect when your iPhone is constantly binging with email notifications.

That's why Millennials are being dubbed the Burnout Generation, although it may appear that they spend less time in the office than Gen Xers or Baby Boomers. In fact, the study found that Baby Boomers spend an average of 43 hours per week in the office while Gen Z employees only spend 38.

And Baby Boomers responded that they were twice as likely than a Gen Z to work overtime.

But Millennials are trying to prioritize taking more free time. The study reported that a staggering 53 percent of Millennial respondents would take lower pay for more free time. And to increase their quality of life, Gen Zers and Millennials are taking into account amenities like gyms, nap rooms, and outdoor spaces in offices when taking news jobs.

