A look at the Milton Hershey biopic, which just finished filming in Pa.

Filming for the upcoming "Hershey" movie, a biopic about chocolatier Milton Hershey, wrapped in Pennsylvania at the end of June.

Directed by Mark Waters ("Mean Girls"), the film tells the story of how Hershey built his famous candy brand, spanning from his teenage years in the 1870s to the late 1910s. Shooting took place over seven weeks at 17 locations across the state, including Pittsburgh, Hershey, Harmony, Smithfield and Ligonier.

The movie is centered around the love story of Hershey, played by Finn Wittrock ("American Horror Story"), and his wife, Kitty, played by Alexandra Daddario ("The White Lotus"). It also includes the couple's philanthropic work building the Milton Hershey School, a tuition-free academy for low-income students.

The cast also includes Yardley native Richard Kind ("Only Murders in the Building") as Hershey's first employer, Joseph Royer, and Alan Ruck ("Succession") as Hershey's father. David Costabile ("Breaking Bad") plays fictional rival candy maker Tobias Thornhill, and Heléne Yorke ("The Other Two") takes on the role of Kitty's best friend, Margaret.

To bring the story to life, creators said the movie features 74 sets reflective of the time period and thousands of pieces of chocolate. Nearly 2,300 period costumes were created in total, including 2,000 for the 1,500 background actors who were primarily from Pennsylvania.

“As we wrap, I feel most grateful to the people of Pennsylvania, who have supported us and actively participated in making this shoot a success,” said Waters in a statement. “I feel immense pride in what we’ve been able to do here, particularly in the fully committed performances of Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario, who have given their hearts and souls to portray two figures whose legacy still resonates today."

The movie is set to be released in 2026, coinciding with semiquincentennial. Here's a look filming in Pennsylvania:

Provided Image/James A. Mahathey Provided Image/James A. Mahathey From left, director Mark Waters, Alexandra Daddario as Kitty Hersey and Heléne Yorke as Margaret.



