This free Philly art show features works measuring 1.5 inches or smaller

Tiny works of art will take over At My House in Philadelphia's Queen Village neighborhood when the Mini Mini Art Show opens on Thursday, July 24.

More than 30 local artists created paintings, prints, sculptures, fiber art and mixed-media pieces measuring just 1.5 inches by 1.5 inches or smaller, about the size of a postage stamp.

The exhibition grew out of last year's Mini Art Show, when artists were challenged to create works no larger than 3 inches by 3 inches. This year's challenge was even smaller.

A free opening reception will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on July 24. Visitors can meet the artists, enjoy themed cocktails and explore the exhibition during Queen Village's Fourth Friday, when neighborhood businesses stay open late and host special events.

The Mini Mini Art Show will remain on display through Aug. 2.

Thursday, July 24 | 6-9 p.m.

At My House

760 S 4th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Free to attend

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