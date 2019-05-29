More Sports:

May 29, 2019

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Where do Phillies rank after first two months of the season?

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Neris-Realmuto-Phillies_052919_usat James Lang/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Hector Neris celebrates with catcher J.T. Realmuto after the final out against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

After splitting their four-game series against the Cubs in Chicago, the Phillies have won three of their last four, including taking two of three from the Brewers, a nice bit of revenge after Milwaukee took three of four earlier this month in Philly. 

Currently 2.5 games ahead of the Braves for the National League East lead and 10 games over .500, Gabe Kapler has his team playing some good baseball of late, despite continued struggles from the starting rotation and inconsistent bullpen play. The time could soon be coming for the Phillies to address those issues, but, for now, Kapler & Co. are looking to make improvements from within, whether that means giving Vince Velasquez a shot at pitching in relief, calling up hard-throwing JD Hammer, or giving Nick Pivetta another crack at a starting job. 

MORE: Paul Hagen: What should the Phillies do with Odubel Herrera? | Phillies' Odubel Herrera arrested in Atlantic City for domestic violence incident | MLB trade rumors: Phillies targeting a left-handed hitter to boost horrible bench

Right now, however, the biggest issue hanging over the Phillies is how they plan to address centerfield should Odubel Herrera, who was arrested for domestic abuse in Atlantic City, be suspended or released at the conclusion of MLB's investigation into the incident. For the time being, it will be Nick Williams and Scott Kingery splitting time in centerfield, which seemed to work just fine on Tuesday night when the Phillies beat the Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. 

As we prepare to flip the calendars to June, let's take a look at where the first-place Phillies (32-22) currently check in on various national power rankings... 

• MLB Power Rankings •


OUTLET
WRITER		PREVIOUS 
(CHANGE)		WHAT THEY'RE SAYING...

6

Roto World
Drew Silva		6 (--)The Phillies split a four-game series at Chicago's Wrigley Field last week before winning two of three at Miller Park in Milwaukee over the weekend. That's a pretty good stretch against the cream of the crop in the National League Central, and they'll get to test their mettle against another NL Central foe this week with the Cardinals traveling to Citizens Bank Park for a three-game set...

6

Bleacher Report
Joel Reuter		8 (+2)---

6

Yahoo! Sports
Mike Oz		7 (+1)The race for second-best NL team is something of a toss-up these days. There’s not a ton of distance between the Phillies, Cubs and Brewers. The Phillies get the top spot this week after beating the Brewers in a series last week and splitting with the Cubs.

7

USA Today
Jesse Yomtov		7 (--)Bryce Harper leads the majors in strikeouts.

7

Sporting News
Joe Rivera
6 (-1)The Phillies are still the most consistent team in the NL East, and they haven't hit their stride yet. Bryce Harper is hitting .230 on the season, but what's more concerning is his lack of power. He's hitting to a 110 OPS+, 27 points lower than his career average...

7

MLB.com
Alyson Footer		10 (+3)---

7

CBS Sports
Matt Snyder		8 (+1)Last week I mentioned how the Phillies had played one of the easiest schedules in the majors but had an upcoming tough slate. This week, they split four games against the Cubs and took two of three in Milwaukee. That'll play.

8

ESPN.com
Staff		9 (+1)The bullpen -- and manager Gabe Kapler's unorthodox handling of it -- continues to make headlines. Right-hander Hector Neris seems safe and reliable, and lefty Adam Morgan has performed well, but sans the most expensive and injured bullpen pieces (David Robertson, Tommy Hunter), others have underwhelmed, and depth has suffered. Look for the Phillies to be in the market for reinforcements.

[NOTE: Some of these rankings may have come out a day or two ago, and may not be taking the most recent game(s) into account.]

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Power Rankings

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Houston Rockets making Chris Paul, Clint Capela available — are Sixers a fit?
Chris-Paul_052919_usat

Celebrities

'Botched' doctor says he can fix Artie Lange's nose
Artie Lange nose mugshot

Entertainment

Coming to Netflix in June: 'Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse,' final season of 'Jessica Jones'
Netflix June

Eagles

In crowded offense, Eagles players not worried about getting their touches
Carroll - Eagles Stock J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Entertainment

Sylvester Stallone discusses a new 'Rocky' movie at Cannes Film Festival
Sylvester Stallone talks 'Rocky'

Women's Health

'The pill' may protect against ACL injuries in women, study finds
birth control acl injury

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved