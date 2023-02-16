More Sports:

February 16, 2023

Report: Cole Hamels to sign minor-league deal with Padres

Hamels, 39, hasn't pitched in the majors since 2020.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
041615_Cole-Hamels_AP Alex Brandon/AP

2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels.

Left-handed pitcher Cole Hamels, the Phillies' 2008 World Series MVP, has signed a minor-league contract with the San Diego Padres, per FanSided's Robert Murray

Hamels, 39, has not pitched in the majors since 2020, when he made just a single appearance with Atlanta, pitching 3.1 innings and surrendering three runs. 

Hamels did sign a contract with the Dodgers in the middle of the 2021 season but ultimately did not pitch due to arm injuries. 

Hamels, of course, was an ace with the Phillies, making three All-Star teams during his 10 years in red pinstripes. He carried the franchise to their second-ever World Series title, winning both NLCS and World Series MVP honors along the way of that beloved 2008 season. 

A 2002 first-round pick for the Phils, Hamels was a part of the organization's homegrown "core four" of stars between Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley, Ryan Howard and himself, guiding the Phillies through their most successful period ever from 2007 to 2011. 

It remains to be seen, given how long it has been since he has made an impact at the major-league level, if Hamels will pan out in this attempt to catch on with San Diego, but I'm sure Phils fans will keep an eye on him just as they will with a Phillies team hoping to get back to the World Series in 2023. 

Last June, I made the case that the Phillies should retire Hamels' No. 35 jersey. I stand by that still. 

