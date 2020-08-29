MLB trade deadline live: Follow along with the latest rumors, updates about Phillies

The Phillies have already been active in the trade market, as Monday's final deadline approaches.

Over the last two weeks, they've waved goodbye to pitchers Nick Pivetta, Austin Davis, Edgar Garcia and talented prospects Addison Russ and Conner Seabold while adding some help in the bullpen in David Hale, Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman.

The moves may have cost the Phillies a lot, but their bullpen seems to be, well better (which is a relative statement as they've flirted with having the worst bullpen in baseball history for the first month of the season).

But are the Phillies done making moves?

As of Saturday morning, Philadelphia looks to be just inside the eight-team NL playoff bracket with 32 games left to play this season. Their NL East odds (+845 according to TheLines.com's consensus odds) are improving and they appear to be contenders to at least make the postseason.

Will they do anything to bolster their outfield? What about adding a starting pitcher to help the dreadful bottom of the rotation? Will we learn more about their intentions with star catcher J.T. Realmuto? The bullpen is still shaky at best as well.

Follow along here, all day long to keep up with any budding rumors, and to see if the other teams hunting a National League playoff spot step up to the plate and make trades as well:

