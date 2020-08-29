More Sports:

August 29, 2020

MLB trade deadline live: Follow along with the latest rumors, updates about Phillies

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
klentak-girardi_121619_usat Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Phillies general manager Matt Klentak, left, and manager Joe Girardi talk with the media at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies have already been active in the trade market, as Monday's final deadline approaches.

Over the last two weeks, they've waved goodbye to pitchers Nick Pivetta, Austin Davis, Edgar Garcia and talented prospects Addison Russ and Conner Seabold while adding some help in the bullpen in David Hale, Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman.

The moves may have cost the Phillies a lot, but their bullpen seems to be, well better (which is a relative statement as they've flirted with having the worst bullpen in baseball history for the first month of the season).

But are the Phillies done making moves? 

As of Saturday morning, Philadelphia looks to be just inside the eight-team NL playoff bracket with 32 games left to play this season. Their NL East odds (+845 according to TheLines.com's consensus odds) are improving and they appear to be contenders to at least make the postseason.

Will they do anything to bolster their outfield? What about adding a starting pitcher to help the dreadful bottom of the rotation? Will we learn more about their intentions with star catcher J.T. Realmuto? The bullpen is still shaky at best as well. 

Follow along here, all day long to keep up with any budding rumors, and to see if the other teams hunting a National League playoff spot step up to the plate and make trades as well:

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Betting Odds Betting Odds TL MLB Trade Rumors

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: What's the best possible team to surround Joel Embiid & Ben Simmons with?
Embiid-Simmons_021920_usat

Courts

Federal judge rules Philly can shut down homeless encampments
Judge Homeless Encampments

Adult Health

Yoga may help lessen symptoms of atrial fibrillation, like lowering high blood pressure, study says
Yoga atrial fibrillation

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection, after the second week of training camp
082820DougPederson_limited

Weddings

What are the gift-giving rules for weddings postponed due to COVID-19?
Wedding gift etiquette

Bookstores

South Philly's A Novel Idea celebrating Independent Bookstore Day
270820_books.jpg

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved