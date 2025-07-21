MLB trade rumors: Is a lockdown closer even available for the Phillies?

The Phillies are not looking for band-aids for their bullpen. They have tried that. It's been a really long time since Philadelphia made a trade deadline splash, and it's possible they target some of the best relievers in the game who can help the team in 2025 and beyond.

But going about that is hard. The prices in prospects surrendered might be high. The competition among a large number of teams competing for the playoffs for a limited supply of selling teams is fierce. And simply identifying pitchers who fit the description of what the Phillies need is also a tough task.

With their leading save-getter — José Alvarado — still suspended, and unable to pitch in the playoffs, the team needs a closer. Orion Kerkering, Matt Strahm and Jordan Romano have not proven to be up to the task. And David Robertson, who will report to the team soon and likely get a late-inning role, is 40 years old.

Young blood is needed. Someone fans can trust and be excited about is needed, too.

We combed through the leaders in saves so far this season. How many of those guys are even available ahead of the July 31 MLB Trade Deadline? How many are under contract for years to come and under the age of 35?

Here's a brief look at every closer right now with 10 or more saves, and whether they can be a theoretical target for the Phillies front office:

Almost certainly not available

The players in our table below are on contending teams and have 12 or more saves this season. None of them will be traded. Player Team Saves Robert Suarez Padres 28 Josh Hader Astros 25 Jeff Hoffman Blue Jays 23 Trevor Megill Brewers 23 Andrés Muñoz Mariners 21 Emilio Pagán Reds 21 Edwin Diaz Mets 19 Ryan Helsley Cardinals 19 Tanner Scott Dodgers 19 Will Vest Tigers 16 Camilo Doval Giants 15 Devin Williams Yankees 14 Daniel Palencia Cubs 13





Emmanuel Clase, Guardians | 2.86 ERA, 21 saves

This one will no doubt hurt Phillies fans, but a player the team has been rumored to be heavily interested in is reportedly not on the market this deadline. Via a report from USA Today baseball insider Bob Nightengale:

The Cleveland Guardians are telling teams they plan to keep closer Emmanuel Clase, who still is under team control through 2028. He’s eligible for salary arbitration one final time in 2026, and has club options for $10 million in 2027 and 2028. [USA Today]

He's an ideal fit for the Phillies, but they'll have to turn elsewhere.

The true targets

Jhoan Durán, Twins | 1.62 ERA, 15 saves

What would the perfect trade deadline closer acquisition be like?

• 6-foot-5 with a 100 MPH fastball? ✅

• Proven track record with a 2.40 ERA over four seasons? ✅

• Under cheap, team control until 2028? ✅

Durán was built in a lab for the Phillies. He is just 27, and as you can tell, he's a total stud. If there is one pitcher worth emptying the prospect stockpiles for, it might be Durán. Would it be worth Aidan Miller and/or Justin Crawford? The Phillies will need to do some deep thinking this week.

Mason Miller, Athletics | 4.04 ERA, 19 saves

Miller has been on the Phillies' radar for a few seasons now and with the hurler under team control until 2030 at age 26, he could be pricy. Though he is having a bit of a down year, his fastball is lively, hitting 101 MPH — tops in the majors. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Phils are one of a few teams in the league who could meet his the price

Wrote Rosenthal:

Which teams might tempt the A’s? The Philadelphia Phillies, who reached agreement Sunday with free-agent reliever David Robertson, probably would be No. 1 on the list. The Los Angeles Dodgers, with free agents Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates performing below expectations, almost certainly would be in the mix. So would the New York Yankees, who face the losses of Devin Williams and Luke Weaver to free agency. [The Athletic]

Félix Bautista, Orioles | 2.60 ERA, 19 saves

The O's have a stockpile of pitching that could be moved at the deadline, including former Phillies Gregory Soto and Seranthony Domínguez. But Bautista fits the description of what Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies are looking for. In addition to boasting a solid track record through the years, the 30-year-old will be controlled under arbitration for two additional seasons after this one.

David Bednar, Pirates | 2.45 ERA, 13 saves

Bednar is from Easton, PA, and has been very good in Pittsburgh this season. He is 30, will be arbitration-eligible in 2026 and is a more affordable option relative to some of the big names we've mentioned already. He is a two-time All-Star and led the NL with 39 saves in 2023.

Carlos Estévez, Royals | 2.74 ERA, 26 saves

He's a familiar face, and one the Phillies could have theoretically retained this offseason instead of signing Romano. The Royals are not playing well and Estévez has the second most saves in the game. He's getting paid $11 million in each of the next two years before a team option year in 2027.

The backup plans

There are a handful of closers who are on expiring deals who could be available at the deadline, for a cheaper price. However, many of them are on the older side, and all of them will become free agents at the end of the season. It's the predicament Philly faced with Hoffman and Estévez last season, and it's one they want to avoid with their best relievers if possible.

Here's a look at a handful of band-aid closers who would definitely improve the bullpen in the short term:

Player, age Team 2025 Stats Kyle Finnegan, 33 Nationals 4.25 ERA, 19 saves Aroldis Chapman, 37 Red Sox 1.18 ERA, 17 saves Kenley Jansen, 37 Angels 3.28 ERA, 17 saves Pete Fairbanks, 31 Rays 2.92 ERA, 16 saves Raisel Iglesias, 35 Braves 5.12 ERA, 11 saves Shelby Miller, 34* Diamondbacks 1.98 ERA, 10 saves

*currently injured

Would the Phillies really feel comfortable bringing in yet another aging veteran, like Robertson?

