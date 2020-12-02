MLB trade rumors: Are Phillies shopping Jean Segura? If so, why?

There has been (more or less) radio silence from the Phillies — and pretty much every other MLB team — with the offseason technically underway but no interesting action to speak of yet. The usually hot stove is barely lukewarm.

The deadline for teams to tender contracts to players with less than six years of service time is Wednesday evening, and it is expected by many that the influx of a bevy of younger free agents will paint a better picture of the market for teams, and moves could start streaming in as soon as this week.

But it's not just the free agent market that's been quiet — the trade market has been bare as well.

That could also be changing soon, though, and Phillies fans will surely be disappointed to hear that the team is not connected to superstars like Francisco Lindor or Kris Bryant. Instead, they could be looking to unload some salary — that is, if you believe this report from MLB insider Jon Heyman.

From a straight baseball perspective, getting rid of Jean Segura makes little sense. He's the result of the team trading away J.P Crawford, who won a Gold Glove in Seattle this year (because of course he did). Trading away a young player, who turns out to be good, in exchange for two years from a veteran? That sounds familiar.

Segura — who can play second, third and shortstop — is a consistent contributor in the middle of the batting order, having hit .266 in 2020 and .280 in 2019 in his time in the red pinstripes. Over 195 games as a Phillie, he's knocked 19 homers, collected 85 RBI and had a solid .347 OBP in the shortened 2020 season.