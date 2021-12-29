More Health:

December 29, 2021

CHOP, Independence executives named among most influential in health care

Modern Healthcare ranked Madeline Bell and Gregory Deavens among the likes of Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Pfizer and Moderna leaders

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Leaders
Madeline Bell Gregory Deavens Children's Hospital of Philadelphia/Independence Blue Cross

Madeline Bell, CEO of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, left, and Gregory Deavens, CEO of Independence Blue Cross, were named to Modern Healthcare's 2021 list of the '100 Most Influential People in Healthcare.'

Madeline Bell's efforts to expand the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia have landed her on Modern Healthcare's annual list of the "100 Most Influential People in Healthcare."

Gregory Deavens, the CEO of Independence Blue Cross, also made the list, which was topped by Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, whose companies developed the two COVID-19 vaccines most widely used in the United States. Other prominent faces on the list include President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert.

Bell, CHOP's CEO, ranked No. 29 – one spot head of Apple CEO Tim Cook. It marked her fourth appearance on the list since 2017, but her highest ranking.

The publication lauded Bell for boosting CHOP's footprint, which soon will include a new hospital in King of Prussia. The health system also has opened the Roberts Center for Pediatric Research and the Buerger Center for Advanced Pediatric Care, a 12-story outpatient facility, within the last five years.

"A pediatric nurse by training, Bell has developed one of the largest pediatric ambulatory networks in the nation, implemented a single platform electronic health record system, and expanded CHOP's 4 million-square-foot campus. She serves on the boards of the Children's Hospital Association, Comcast, the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, and Solutions for Patient Safety."

Gregory Deavens took the reigns at IBX earlier this year, becoming the company's first African-American CEO after previously serving as an executive vice president. In that role, Deavens oversaw Independence's purchase of its corporate headquarters building in Center City and directed the design and construction of the Independence Center for Innovation.

Modern Healthcare praised his breadth of experience in ranking him No. 68.

"He joined Independence as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, leading entities in actuarial, underwriting and enterprise risk management. Deavens was corporate controller at Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance, serving as CFO for its national insurance business. He also held senior financial roles at NY Life, Cigna and GE Capital after launching his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers."

Two other executives from Pennsylvania also appeared on the list:

Diane Holder, CEO of UPMC Health Plan, ranked No. 36, earning praise for her previous experience leading UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital and as the founding CEO of Community Care Behavioral Health Organization.

Dr. Jaewon Ryu, CEO of Geisinger Health, ranked No. 62, garnering praise for overseeing plans to expand Geisinger's home health care services and open a new orthopedics center next year.

The rankings are based on input from Modern Healthcare readers and senior editors. The honorees are selected from a ballot of 300 nominees. 

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Leaders Philadelphia Hospitals Geisinger Health System Health Insurance Independence Blue Cross Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - young man wearing headset and play computer video games online

How too much gaming can negatively impact your health
Purchased - A woman breastfeeding her child

The benefits and challenges of breastfeeding for new parents

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 16
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Giants_112821_usat

Personal Finance

Do you have the right credit card or loan for your financial situation?
Purchased - Woman paying bills online

Investigations

Two men fatally shot in altercation outside Club Risque, police say
Club Risque Shooting Philadelphia

Illness

Amid omicron surge, Philly seeing more COVID-19 cases than at any other point in the pandemic
COVID-19 Philly Records

TV

Julius Erving, Philadelphia Museum of Art to be featured on new Vince Carter-hosted ESPN+ series
Julius Erving Vince Carter Philadelphia Museum of Art

Holiday

What you need to know about the 2022 Mummers Parade
2022 Mummers Parade what to know

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved