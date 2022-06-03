Theft ring preyed on people with heroin addiction to steal power tools, Montco prosecutors say

An organized retail theft ring operating in Montgomery, Berks and Lehigh Counties was broken up by authorities after a lengthy investigation uncovered nearly $100,000 in stolen power tools and other items, prosecutors said.

The two ring leaders allegedly hired people with substance abuse problems to steal from The Home Depot, Lowe's and other department stores, giving them money for drugs and then profiting by reselling the stolen items online.

The investigation began last September when Lower Pottsgrove Police recognized a pattern of thefts occurring at home improvement retailers in the area. Authorities determined that the operation was led by Joseph A. Payea, 67, and Penelope L. McClain, 49, both of Macungie, in Lehigh County.

Payea and McClain allegedly developed a network of collaborators, primarily five men and women from across the region, who would receive cash in exchange for stealing Milwaukee and Dewalt power tools, generators and electrical wire from multiple stores. These secondary individuals would receive about 50% of the retail value of the stolen items in cash, which they allegedly used to buy heroin and fentanyl, while Payea and McClain would flip the items at a profit for about 60%-80% of their retail value, prosecutors said.

The stolen items, many of them worth hundreds of dollars, were typically resold in their original packaging on Facebook Marketplace or through personal connections. In at least one instance, they were sold at a "mud sale" auction in Lancaster County to raise money for a local fire department. Since the auctioneer only took 10% of the sale, Payea and McClain took 90% of the auctioned price for "a large quantity of tools" sold there, prosecutors said.

Most of the people who were paid to steal items told investigators that they first met Payea on Facebook Marketplace.

Source/Montgomery County D.A. Joseph A. Payea

Authorities followed the movements and communications of Payea, McClain and their sub-operators for months to analyze the inner workings of the theft ring. They also worked with managers at Home Depot, Lowe's and other store locations that had been targeted by the ring in order to better monitor how the thefts took place.

In March and April, authorities began to question Payea, McClain and others allegedly involved in the thefts.

One of the people interviewed, a 26-year-old woman, told investigators that she has battled a heroin addiction for the last 10 years. She, her boyfriend and another friend — all suffering from substance abuse — allegedly admitted to stealing power tools to sell to Payea and McClain in exchange for cash. The friend had met Payea on Facebook Marketplace.

Over a roughly two-year period, the woman said she and her partners met with Payea about 80-100 times, sometimes with McClain, to sell tools they had stolen from Home Depot stores in New Jersey. The three of them combined made about $80,000-$90,000 in cash from the ring leaders — virtually all of which was spent on heroin in Philadelphia. The trio usually would meet Payea at the Home Depot on Castor Avenue in Kensington, since it was close to where they could buy drugs, the woman said.

When asked whether Payea knew that the woman and her partners were selling Payea stolen tools, the woman said it would have been obvious.

"How could he not know? We were three heroin addicts with no jobs," the woman said. "Where would we get brand new tools from on a consistent basis?"

The woman added that her addiction is now "way worse" than it was before she met Payea.

Another man who allegedly worked with Payea told authorities a similar story, explaining that Payea initially contacted him on Facebook Marketplace to purchase a stolen item that the man had taken independently in order to feed a heroin and fentanyl addiction. The man said he and a partner met with Payea and McClain about 40 times during a span of several months last year, receiving approximately $80,000 in cash in exchange for stolen merchandise. They often met in Wawa parking lots across the region, frequently while high on drugs.

The man also said his addiction got "way worse" since the start of his dealings with Payea.

Investigators learned that Payea and McClain sent out shopping lists of items they wanted their sub-operators to steal. To avoid stores that were heavily staffed with loss prevention officers, the sub-operators allegedly were taught to target "low crime areas" where stores were less likely to be staffed to stop thieves.

Source/Montgomery County D.A. Penelope L. McClain

When Payea and McClain were arrested, investigators seized more than 500 tools and tool components, in addition to approximately 50 chainsaws and 67 spools of electrical wire, along with other merchandise. Loss prevention experts who evaluated the items and scanned UPC codes estimated the retail value of the seized items to be $99,721.53. That figure does not include the value of items that were stolen and sold during the full period of time the ring operated.

An additional $88,444 in cash was seized from the pair, including some marked bills used in a controlled purchase of stolen merchandise.

“This was a high-volume organized retail theft ring that caused the targeted businesses to suffer significant losses, both through the thefts themselves and through the loss of customers who bought the stolen merchandise from the defendants," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. "At one point, the two main defendants made more than $50,000 in one day’s sale of stolen items at a mud sale. That is a significant loss for any business to withstand on an ongoing basis.

"Additionally, the fact that the corrupt organization was using individuals suffering from addiction is unconscionable and furthered their addiction to poisons," Steele said.

Payea and McClain were arrested and charged with operating a corrupt organization, conspiracy, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities, organized retail theft and related offenses.

Three other individuals, who were not identified, also face felony charges for their involvement in the organized theft ring, prosecutors said.

Payea and McClain were arraigned on Thursday ahead of a preliminary hearing on June 15.