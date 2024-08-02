More News:

Motorcyclist dies in crash after running red light in Northeast Philly

The 30-year-old man's Kawasaki collided with an SUV at Grant Avenue and Ashton Road on Thursday night, police say.

A 30-year-old motorcyclist died after he ran a red light at Grant Avenue and Ashton Road on Thursday, crashing into a silver Hyundai Tucson, Philadelphia police say.

A 30-year-old man died Thursday after he ran a red light on his motorcycle and crashed into an SUV at an intersection in Northeast Philadelphia, police said. 

The crash happened at 8 p.m. at Grant Avenue and Ashton Road, police said. The man, who was riding a Kawasaki, collided with a silver Hyundai Tucson that was turning left onto Ashton Road. 

MORE: Plane crashes near Atlantic City, but pilot comes away without injuries

The motorcyclist was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m., police said. His name has not been released. 

The driver of the Hyundai Tucson remained at the scene and was uninjured, police said. They have not said how fast the vehicles were going.

Police are still investigating the crash and have not made any arrests.

