Runaway ram in Mount Laurel, horse that ran down I-95 join list of memorable animal escapes in Philly region

A ram that escaped from a property in Mount Laurel was corralled by police Friday morning after having spent several days wandering the South Jersey township.

The male bighorn sheep was captured on a residential property following "a fairly extensive foot pursuit," police said. The animal since has been reunited with its owner.

MORE: Chinatown coalition touts study that warns new 76ers arena could drive away neighborhoods' businesses

In recent days, police had received numerous reports from residents about the ram as it roamed around the area. It was spotted at multiple locations in Mount Laurel, police told 6ABC.

Authorities didn't say how the animal got loose. Rams have been described as "amazing escape artists" if they aren't kept in secured enclosures. In the wild, during the fall mating season, males often "ram" into one another after charging head-on at speeds up to 40 mph, according to the National Park Service.

Photos shared on social media showed officers and township workers posing with the husky-looking ram, who was held still by his curled horns.

Mount Laurel Police Department/Facebook Mount Laurel police and staff from the division of public works posed for photos with the runaway ram after it was captured.

It was an odd coincidence in a week that saw a horse escape from a stable in Philadelphia and gallop down the shoulder of I-95. That unusual sight was captured in a viral video that shows the horse in stride with its hooves audibly pounding the roadway. Police used their cars to eventually corner the animal at the bottom of the Allegheny Avenue off-ramp. It was later determined the horse belonged to the Fletcher Street Urban Racing Club, which said the animal may have been intentionally released after closing hours.

There have been quite a few notable animal escapes in the region over the last decade. In 2015, a pair of zebras escaped from a circus in West Philly and were seen running through the streets and in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness before they were captured. On X, formerly Twitter, Philly police wrote, "They are already sporting old-timey prisoner getup ahead of trial and sentencing."

The next year, a bull got loose from a truck while being transported to a slaughterhouse in West Kensington and briefly wandered onto the shoulder of I-95 near Rivers Casino in Fishtown. The bull eventually was euthanized by a Pennsylvania Game Commission officer near Old City.

When an old barn caught fire at Malvern's Canter Hill Farms in 2017, an ostrich there escaped from its pen and was seen streaking down the side of Swedesford Road and at other locations. The flightless bird was eventually cornered at a baseball field about five miles away from the farm, whose owner was able to capture it in a trailer and bring it to safety. No people were injured in the fire.

Then in 2018, four peacocks escaped from the Philadelphia Zoo and traveled down the Schuylkill Expressway. At least one of them died and two others were confirmed to have returned to the zoo, which allows them to roam freely on its grounds. Later that year, in the middle of a snowstorm, a camel was spotted in Bucks County on the side of Route 309 in Sellersville. That incident was not an escape. The camel was being taken from a petting zoo to an event in Philadelphia, but never made it due to the storm.

About two years ago in Danville — roughly 135 miles northwest of Philly, in Montour County — a truck carrying 100 monkeys crashed with another vehicle on Route 54 near I-80. Four of them got loose, including three that set off a lengthy search by state police before they were captured and euthanized. The incident drew outrage from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, which condemned the use of monkeys for lab experiments. Kenya Airlines, which had shipped the monkeys to the U.S. from the island nation of Mauritius, said it would stop transporting the animals.

Around the same time, a mysterious dog was found near a home in Fairfield Township, about 70 miles east of Pittsburgh. The dog's mangey appearance left wildlife experts stumped over whether it was a coyote or some other breed — and it led to a lot of sleuthing online. A wildlife rescue that took the canine in discovered one morning that it had "demolished" its cage and "clambered up on a set of shelves" before chewing through ceiling-high window seals to break out of a hospital room, returning to the wild. The genetic samples that the rescue had sent out for analysis later determined that the canine was 100% coyote, which makes a lot of sense in hindsight.

Finally, last fall, in Gettysburg, the owners of a 200-pound pet pig named Kevin Bacon spent 17 days trying to capture him after he broke out of his pen. The search involved flying drones and concocting various lures until the pig was sedated with veterinary Benadryl that had been hidden in a cinnamon bun. News of the comical saga made its way to the famed "Footloose" actor and Philadelphia native, who wrote on social media, "Bring Kevin Bacon home!"

The ram that escaped in Mount Laurel is now home safe, having experienced a taste of freedom — and he evidently put police through quite the obstacle course before he was captured.

"He was jumping bushes and running all over the place," Mount Laurel police officer Kyle Gardner told 6ABC. "We were able to, with a handful of officers and the division of public works, we were able to kind of chase him down, tire him out, and grab him by the horns, literally."