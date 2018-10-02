More News:

October 02, 2018

It looks like MoviePass is up to something shady again

Customers who canceled their subscriptions might get charged this week anyway

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Business MoviePass
MoviePass undergoing a lot of changes to keep its business model afloat.

If you at one time subscribed to MoviePass, it's not unlikely the company lost your business during its waves of mass chaos over the summer. Now, the company is going to annoying (and kind of shady) lengths to get some business back.

After running out of money, severely cutting back movie options and membership parameters, and pushing real hard for "Slender Man," many customers canceled their MoviePass subscriptions over the last few months. If you're one of those who canceled their subscriptions recently, there's a chance MoviePass may be charging you this week anyway.

Friday, the so-called Netflix for movie theaters sent an email to many former subscribers, announcing to them the honor of being "part of a select test group" that involves getting charged $9.95 this Friday, Oct. 5.

“Because we really hope you begin enjoying your MoviePass subscription again, we have chosen you to be a part of a select test group, who beginning Friday, Oct. 5th will be restored to unlimited movies (up to one new movie title per day based on existing inventory) — the same subscription that you signed up for and previously enjoyed,” the email reads.

“If you decide that you do not want this you must ‘opt out’ before Thursday, Oct. 4th at 9:00 p.m. EDT.”

In other words: MoviePass is getting ready to renew your subscription, even though you didn't ask it to. 

This is far from the first time MoviePass acted strangely when people tried to stop giving them money. In August, a bug prevented subscribers from canceling the service. Many who did succeed in canceling were then automatically enrolled in MoviePass' updated $9.95 plan anyway. The new plan allowed three movie tickets a month, compared to its former offering of one movie every day.

If you think you might be one of the former customers to get auto-renewed this week, double check here to update your billing.

Marielle Mondon
