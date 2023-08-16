Pottstown boy, 6, wins national mullet contest for his throwback hairstyle

Business in the front, party in the back. That's the rallying cry behind the bold fashion decision to rock a mullet, the hairstyle that hit a peak in the 1980s before falling into disrepute.

But that hasn't stopped 6-year-old Rory Ehrlich from donning the look. The Pottstown boy was just crowned victor of the kids division of the USA Mullet Championships on Tuesday morning.

Ehrlich, nicknamed Cheddar Wiz, smashed his competition. He amassed 16,723 votes to put him well ahead of the second-place winner, Hawaii's Ezekiel Arita, also known as Mr. Aloha Mullet, who tallied 9,832 votes. Kamden Cunningham, another Pennsylvania contestant from Swoyersville, Luzerne County, came in third place. The winner was determined based on a weighted score that combined votes from the public, fundraising and judges' scores.

Money raised by the contestants in the USA Mullet Championships went to Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit started by the former NFL defensive end. The organization raises money to build and remodel homes donated to wounded veterans who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. Ehrlich's campaign for the title raised $6,635.81.

Ehrlich decided a year ago, during a visit to his barber, that he wanted a mullet, his contest bio states. His mother was skeptical, but chose to let the boy express himself.

"On that day, Rory's mullet was born. You can find his mullet rounding 3rd base with all that shiny 'cheddar' blowing in the wind," the bio reads. "When his mullet is not on the field, it's out doing farm chores with his cows. Usually paired with homemade jorts, a Philadelphia sports jersey, and a Whiz Wit. It's not just a mullet, it's a lifestyle."

We just announced our 2023 Kids Mullet Champion Rory live on Fox & Friends this morning! Congratulations to Rory and to... Posted by USA Mullet Championships on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The USA Mullet Championships are a testament to the hairstyle that has made a bit of a comeback. Its name was coined by the Beastie Boys in their punk-era, 1994 song "Mullet Head."

"Mullet head, don't touch the back! Cut the sides, don't touch the back!" the song's lyrics go.

Rory's mom, Airen Ehrlich, told 6ABC last week that her son has been enjoying the publicity created by his flowing locks. He recently was invited to a Phillies game and met John Kruk, who famously sported a mullet for the Phils in the 1990s.

"Rory now thinks that John Kruk is his bestie," his mom said.

In addition to the title as mullet champ, Rory will receive a $5,000 prize.