Party in LOVE Park with Mural Arts Philadelphia during a month-long celebration

Celebrate Philadelphia's status as "Mural Capital of the World" this month with a variety of events across the city dedicated to public art.

Mural Arts Philadelphia and TD Bank are hosting Mural Arts Month, which includes tours, happy hours, exhibitions and a festival in LOVE Park. This is the 24th time the event has taken place and this year's theme is "A Universe of Possibility."

"Art ignites change and opens 'A Universe of Possibility' to be explored," Jane Golden, executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia, said. "This October is all about imagining the creative possibilities that art can provide our communities. The changes we can make when we open up our minds. The breakdown of walls through art's universal language that we all see, speak, and feel."

Inspired by this year's theme, artist Jamee Grigsby designed a mini-mural that is now being shown at the entrance of a pop-up exhibition at the Independence Visitor Center, 599 Market St. The exhibit, on display through Oct. 31, includes photos of Philadelphia's murals taken by Mural Arts Senior Staff Photographer Steve Weinik.

The event will culminate in the Mural Arts Fest at LOVE Park, 16th Street & JFK Boulevard, from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The festival will feature live art, music, dancing and food trucks.

Performances include hoops and juggling by SpinCo, breakdancing by Hip Hop Fundamentals and live mural painting by FLYGIRRL. Free family photos and face painting also will be offered.



The festival was originally supposed to take place on Oct. 1, but was postponed due to inclement weather. In the event of another wet day, the rain date is Sunday, Oct. 23.

Along with the festival, there are events happening throughout the city for the rest of the month that will appeal to people of all ages.

Highlights of Mural Arts Month include:

Mural exhibition at Please Touch Museum: The Please Touch Museum's (4231 Avenue of the Republic) "We Will Write the World" mural exhibit gives visitors the opportunity to see new murals coming to Philly neighborhoods, as well as artwork by young artists. On Saturdays throughout the month, starting on Oct. 8, the museum will host mural-making events from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Artists from the "We Will Write the World" project will work with children and their families to help paint a new mural, which will be transferred to a wall in the city once finished. Mural Mingle Happy Hour Series: Beginning Oct. 6, Yards Brewing Company (500 Spring Garden St.) will host a mural inspired happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. every Thursday through the end of the month. During each event, a featured artist will be in attendance to converse with guests as they enjoy some brews. Mural tours: Every Saturday this month, starting Oct. 8, Mural Arts tour guides will lead 90-minute walking tours through the streets surrounding historic Philadelphia sites to view murals. The tours leave from the Independence Visitor Center (599 Market St.) at 2 p.m. For those looking for something a bit more fast paced, a "Mural Miles" run will leave from Philadelphia Runner (1711 Walnut Street) on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. The route will loop through the streets of the city, allowing runners to view a wide variety of murals.

New mural dedications, including the unveiling of a decorated van in Kensington, will also take place throughout the celebratory month. A full list of art-themed events can be found online.