Mural Arts Philadelphia walking tour ends with free Yards beer

Mural Arts Philadelphia has added a new Thursday night walking tour to its lineup.

The tour explores the Spring Arts neighborhood and ends with a free beer at Yards Brewing Co., located at 500 Spring Garden St.



"Here, stunning temporary works are mixed with permanent mural masterpieces, ensuring a surprise around every corner," states a press release.

Murals on the tour include "Folding the Prism" by Jessie Unterhalter and Katey Truhn, and Jim Houser's "Wide Open."

The tour starts at "Common Threads" by Meg Saligman, located at the northeast corner of Broad and Spring Garden streets. It runs Thursday evenings from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and on select Saturdays and Sundays.

The price to join the tour is $25 and advance reservations are required.

In addition to the new Spring Into the Arts Mural Arts Walking Tour, the West Philly Inspired Mural Arts Walking Tour and Bella Vistas Mural Arts Walking Tour are also new for 2021. The three different neighborhoods tours will rotate every Saturday and Sunday afternoon through Sept. 6.

Philadelphia was recently named among the Top 10 Best Cities for Street Art.