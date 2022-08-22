More Health:

August 22, 2022

Listening to music can help ease chronic pain, but controlling the song choice is critical

New research shows people experience greater relief when they can choose what's being played in their therapy sessions

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Chronic Pain
Music therapy Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Studies have shown that music decreases pain levels by the release of endorphins and changes in the levels of catecholamine – a hormone that is released in response to emotional or physical pain.

There's a certain feeling when your favorite song comes on in the car or while out at a bar. It lifts your spirits and energizes you. 

Music, of course, has an ability to tap into our emotions. Through music therapy, scientists have found ways to use this connection to reduce pain and anxiety, and as part of treatment plans for various medical medical conditions including cancer, neurological disorders and cardiovascular disease.

Studies have shown that music decreases chronic pain levels through the release of endorphins and changes in the levels of catecholamine – a hormone that is released in response to emotional or physical pain. Also, music can be a distraction from pain when it triggers memories. 

Listening to music you enjoy increases activity in the brain's reward center, which boosts positive feelings and reduces feelings of pain, scientists explain. Musical tastes tend to be subjective, but research has shown that the more pleasing a listener finds music, the less pain they feel.

The feeling of pain is triggered by specialized pain receptors that are activated when the body suffers an injury. These receptors send a messages to the brain, which uses its different areas to interpret them. Some portions of the cortex are responsible for determining where the pain came from and to compare it to pain previously experienced. The limbic system – the brain's emotional center – determines how intense the pain feels. 

A person's mood, past experiences and expectations can influence how pain is interpreted at any given moment. Consider the pain you might feel after stepping on a sharp object. If you stepped on it after a fight with your spouse, your response to the pain might be very different than if you had stepped on it after winning the lottery. 

Some studies have found that music can interfere with pain signals before they reach the brain. An area of the spinal cord, called the dorsal horn, acts as middle management between the injury and the brain. It is capable of making reflexes to remove the person from the source of the pain. If you grab a hot object, the dorsal horn instructs your hand to let go before the pain signal reaches the brain. 

Music has been shown to change this withdrawal reflex. In one study, participants were asked to listen to music while being mildly electrically zapped on an ankle. Those who listened to unpleasant music had stronger leg reflexes and reported greater pain than those who listened to pleasant music.

These findings suggest that music can prevent the transmission of pain signals from the spinal cord to the brain, researchers say. 

Scientists are still trying to understand the underlying mechanisms of music therapy. The most recent study found that musical features, such as tempo or energy, are not as important for pain relief as the perceived control over the music that is played during the therapy session. 

The researchers asked 286 adults to listen to specially composed tracks of either high- or low-complexity. Some also were given the impression that they had some control over the musical qualities of the song, even though everyone heard the same track. 

The researchers found no link between musical complexity and pain relief, but people who felt they had control over the music reported greater relief in the intensity of their pain. This was particularly true if they also engaged more actively with music in their everyday lives. 

"Now we know that the act of choosing music is an important part of the wellbeing benefits that we see from music listening," the researchers wrote in the study. "It's likely that people listen more closely, or more carefully when they choose the music themselves."

This could help improve strategies for boosting engagement to improve pain relief, they said. 

Additional research shows that the more actively engaged a person is in music, the less pain they feel. In one study, a group of non-musicians asked to listen for errors in a musical passage reported less pain when receiving small electric shocks than those who passively listened to the music.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Chronic Pain Philadelphia Music Therapy Studies Research Music

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Doctor With Male Patient discussing Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment
Purchased - Two young women exercising on stairs

Bariatric surgery can help people lose weight, improve health

Just In

Must Read

Government

Delaware abortion helpline to provide free legal advice, resources for residents of any state
Delaware Abortion

Entertainment

Enjoy free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer
Limited - Camden County Concert Series

Men's Health

Biological differences may help explain why men have higher cancer rates
Cancer Men Vs. Women

Sixers

Best case, worst case: Could this be Matisse Thybulle's final year in Philadelphia?
Matisse-Thybulle-Sixers-Warriors_121221_USAT

Food & Drink

Blood donors to receive free Dunkin' products during the month of August
Dunkin' Red Cross

Food & Drink

Sample food from Philly's top chefs at MANNA's charity dinner
MANNA Fundraiser

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved