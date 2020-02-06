Live NBA trade deadline rumors: Will Sixers make another trade before time runs out?

The NBA trade deadline is looming, and will pass Thursday at 3 p.m. The 76ers have made one move, somewhat on the margins, in bringing Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks to the fold.

Each could be a key contributor on the bench and some much-needed new blood for the slumping squad. A corresponding move must be made before the trade can become official, as the Sixers sent just three second round picks to the Warriors, therefore putting them over the maximum roster size. Whether that will be simply cutting players or in the form of a trade is worth watching for today.

Also worth watching for is whether they are able to pull off a bigger move Thursday to really shake things up, as tradable assets like first round picks (conditional ones), mid level contract guys (like Mike Scott) and struggling stars (like Al Horford) are all on Sixers' fans radar today.

In addition to the Sixers' bench move, a few other trades went down Wednesday night as the deadline creeps closer:

• The Hawks sent Jabari Parker and Alex Len to the Kings for Dwayne Dedmon and picks.

• The Grizzlies are sending Andre Iguodala to the Heat (where he will sign an extension), in exchange for Justice Winslow and other compensation.

• Danilo Gallinari appears to be heading to Miami as well, as part of a reported three team trade that also involves the Thunder and the Grizzlies. A contract extension for Gallinari is currently being worked on as part of the deal.



Plenty of players tied to the Sixers via rumor are still out there, including Derrick Rose, Denzel Valentine, Markieff Morris, Bogdan Bogdanovic and others. Follow along all day long with our live stream and open thread below to keep up with any and all Sixers' trade news throughout deadline day:





