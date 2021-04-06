More Culture:

April 06, 2021

Neon Museum of Philadelphia opening to first visitors next week

Tickets for the soft opening have sold out, but those eager to visit should keep an eye out for more availible slots

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Museums Openings
neon museum opening Neon Museum of Philadelphia/YouTube

The Neon Museum of Philadelphia is welcoming its first visitors next week, during a soft opening that will take place from April 15 to April 18. There will be 120 pieces of neon art on view inside the new space.

The long-awaited opening of the Neon Museum of Philadelphia is finally taking place next week. 

The museum, which has been trying to officially open for around 40 years, will welcome its first visitors to view its 120 works of neon art. A lucky few will be able to participate in a soft opening taking place from April 15 to April 18. 

According to a posting on the Neon Museum's website, ticket slots for that soft opening have already sold out. 

But "don't despair," as the museum says. It expects to add additional ticket slots for "special exhibitions and events."

The Neon Museum is located at 1800 North American St., Unit E, inside the collaborative studio space company NextFab's North Philly location. 

Once open, admission for the Neon Museum will be $10 per ticket. 

The museum also has admission rules in place to protect its artworks and visitors. Children must be at least 7 years old to visit. Visitors younger than 16 must also be accompanied by an adult. 

Philly residents may already be aware of the institution and its artwork through the Neon Museum's "satellite annex" located at the Firestone Building on Drexel's campus, at 32nd and Market streets.

The Drexel gallery hosts 30 works of neon signs and other art visible from the street. 

The Neon Museum recently offered a sneak peak into its new, larger space last month. It held a "video opening" on March 21 with performers from the Philadelphia Orchestra, who played music in the space. 

The museum also hosted a virtual Zoom talk series called "Reading Terminal Stories," in which they examined the history of neon signs inside of Philly's massive food hall. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Museums Openings Philadelphia Galleries Art Signs Tickets

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0
040521JaylenWaddle

Children's Health

Children may be playing a big role in the rapid spread of COVID-19 variant, former Biden adviser warns
kids united kingdom variant

Government

More fans permitted to attend games at Citizens Bank Park, Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Citizens Bank Park

Eagles

What they're saying: How much cap space do Eagles have left for free agents? How can they get more?
Howie-Roseman_102320_usat

Artists

Philly artist to display a giant Big Bird sculpture on The Met's roof
big bird the met

Food & Drink

Bok Bar's 2021 season will be its longest ever
Bok bar 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 219-29 S 18th St #1410

FOR SALE! Floor plan offers open living room, dining room, and luxurious kitchen. Master bed featuring Philadelphia brownstone entry doors, upholstered walls, wainscoting, walk-in closet. and ensuite bath appointed in marble. 1,079 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19TH STREET #911-912

FOR RENT! Brand new 2 bed, 2 bath home sitting atop Rittenhouse Square! Newly-installed kitchen and flooring. Generously-sized living and dining rooms boasting amazing views through large bay windows. 1,246 sqft | $4,150/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved