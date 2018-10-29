More Culture:

October 29, 2018

Netflix releases emotional trailer for 'Dogs' docu-series

"We needed him as much as he needed us"

By Virginia Streva
A new series from Netflix will introduce viewers to dogs from all over the world and the people’s stories who love them most of all, from Italy to Costa Rica to Syria.

It may be National Cat Day, but don’t let that fool you. Netflix is apparently claiming the day for canines.

The streaming giant released the trailer for its new docu-series, “Dogs," created by Amy Berg and Greg Zipper on Monday. ...And we may or may not be already crying.

The new series introduces us to dogs from all over the world and the people’s stories who love them most of all, from Italy to Costa Rica to Syria. There is no shortage of love in this series. From a girl who suffers from seizures and finds safety in her therapy dog to a man who risks everything to rescue his dog trapped in Syria. (We’re not crying, you’re crying.)

RELATED READS: Witchy decisions in Netflix's Season 1 premiere of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' | National Cat Day is here: Here's how to spoil and help your local felines | Trailer for new, Netflix horror 'Bird Box' with Sandra Bullock released

Other episodes include the story of a fisherman who relies on his dog as a business partner and a look into the lives of the two most renowned dog groomers. There's also an episode that follows workers at a dog sanctuary in Costa Rica and volunteers who rescue dogs from kill shelters. (OK, now we are crying a little.)

“Dogs don't just make us feel loved, dogs make us feel safe. In the world we live in today, no matter how divided we are, we should take care to realize how much dogs mean to all of us, and how our bond with them can help bring us together,” Zipper told Variety.

via GIPHY


The six-part series is set to release on Nov. 16, but until then, feel free to grab a box of tissues and watch the trailer.


