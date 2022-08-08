More News:

August 08, 2022

Philadelphia suburbs may receive new area code in early September

Some new phone numbers in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties will begin with '835'

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Technology Phones
835 Area Code Pennsylvania Kelli McClintock/Unsplash

The new '835' calling area in Pennsylvania will serve portions of Berks, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Carbon, Lebanon, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties.

The Philadelphia suburbs will gain a new area code several months earlier than anticipated because new phone number options for area codes 610 and 484 are running out fast.

The new area code — 835 — could begin serving the region as early as Sept. 2, according to the Public Utility Commission. Customers can keep their current 610 or 484 phone numbers, but are urged to be aware of the new area code. 

The calling area serves residents and businesses in portions of Berks, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Carbon, Lebanon, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill counties. 

Because the calling area already has two overlay area codes, there will not be any changes in dialing. The region uses 10-digit dialing, which was implemented in 1999 when the 484 area code was first introduced. 

To prepare for the upcoming change, residents should check their devices to ensure that area codes are included with all stored numbers. They also should be aware that friends, family and loved ones may be calling from phone numbers with the new area code. 

Residents are advised to save all new numbers with the full, 10-digit telephone number. People should check to ensure that all services and equipment — including medical alert bracelets, automatic dialers, alarm systems, security gates and call-forwarding settings — recognize the new 835 area code. 

The new area code should keep up with demand for the next 60 years, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator.

In the past, changes to a region's area code have had more significant impacts to residents. When the 215 area code was split to make room for the 610 area code in 1994, some Philadelphia residents and businesses had to change their phone numbers, which led to some pushback. 

Pennsylvania hasn't split an existing area code since 1998, when the 717 area code in the northeastern part of the state was reduced to make room for the 570 area code. 

Philadelphia will continue to use its 215, 267 and — as of four years ago — 445  area codes. The city's service area also includes parts of the suburbs, including Montgomery, Bucks, Berks and Lehigh counties. 

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Technology Phones Philadelphia Berks County Montgomery County Lancaster County Lehigh Valley Utilities Bucks County Chester County Delaware County

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A doctor confronts a smiling senior

Clinical study for early Alzheimer’s disease seeking volunteers
Limited - Camden County Concert Series

Enjoy free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer

Just In

Must Read

Government

Pennsylvania's raised income threshold for tipped workers aims to protect wages
Tipped Workers

Sponsored

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

Prevention

How well do monkeypox vaccines prevent infection? A virologist answers 6 questions about the shots
Monkeypox vaccine

Phillies

Phillies flex their power with sweep of Nationals
Darick-Hall-Nick-Castellanos-Phillies-Nationals_080822_USAT

Food & Drink

Pumpkin spice craze: A guide to some of the most unique products coming this fall
Cup Noodle Nissin pumpkin spice

Arts & Culture

Teen Arts Fest at Glen Foerd to feature crafts, food and games
Teen Arts Fest Glen Foerd

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved