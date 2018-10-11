Drag racers blamed in death of vice principal at New Jersey high school

The vice principal of a New Jersey high school killed last weekend in a hit-and-run accident may have been the victim of drag racers, prosecutors said Thursday.

Tyrone Harrison, 49, of Somerset, was struck by a car around 9:17 p.m. Saturday in Piscataway as he walked from the train station to a relative's house, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that multiple vehicles were drag racing along Stelton Avenue at the time of Harrison's death, authorities said.

Prosecutors said one of the vehicles, a 2003 Honda Accord, struck the victim near the intersection of Ethel Road. The driver then fled the scene.

Authorities believe the driver was part of the "78 Imports," a car club that holds drag races on public roads.

Harrison was an active member of his community and served on the board of Metuchen-based tutoring agency Project Exceed. He was a former football standout at Highland Park High School and later played fullback at Ohio State University.

“As a school district, our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Harrison’s family," said Aubrey Johnson, New Brunswick Public Schools superintendent. "This obviously is a difficult time throughout New Brunswick Public Schools, and we’ve arranged for grief counselors to be available to students, faculty and staff.”

Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey noted that his county has the highest number of fatal car crashes in New Jersey.

"This tragic death was entirely preventable and unnecessary," said Carey. "Drag racing on public roads is dangerous and irresponsible. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Harrison’s family and the school community.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Officer Meredith Robbins of the Piscataway Police Department at (732) 562-7652 or Detective Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-4328.