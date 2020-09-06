More Health:

Smoking prohibited inside New Jersey casinos due to health and safety risks

Indoor dining resumed across the state on Friday for the first time amid the COVID-19 pandemic

By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
If you're planning to visit one of New Jersey's casinos, don't bother bringing the cigarettes or cigars, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Smoking will not be allowed inside New Jersey’s casinos as indoor dining gets underway across the state over Labor Day Weekend.

Gov. Phil Murphy said that the permission of smoking within casinos would have only served as a COVID-19 health and safety risk to customers and staff.

“We've looked closely at the science and agree with the experts who have concluded that allowing smoking is too big a risk to take.”

When outdoor dining resumed in June, smoking was banned in any outdoor dining area as long as indoor dining remained prohibited.

After the state walked back its plans to resume indoor dining in July, smoking was banned within the indoor premises of any retail, recreational, or entertainment business. That included casinos.

Casinos reopened at 25% capacity across New Jersey in July after being closed down in March at the start of the public health crisis.

Indoor dining, with limited capacities, resumed across the state for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday. It had been shut down since March too.

