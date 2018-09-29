More News:

September 29, 2018

New Jersey man charged with child neglect after 10-month-old crawls in street

Evgeniy Dorman turned himself into authorities on Friday

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Odd News
Joe Parker Road Screenshot/Google Street View

A view of Joe Parker Road, the roadway where Dorman's child was seen crawling.

A man whose child was found crawling across a street in Lakewood, New Jersey, surrendered to authorities Friday afternoon and was charged with child neglect.

The 10-month-old son of Evgeniy Dorman, 41, was spotted crawling in the middle of the street on Sept. 22, according to police. Cory Cannon, 43, noticed the child and blocked traffic to protect the child.

Cannon also took a picture of him crawling in the street, which quickly received thousands of shares on Facebook before Cannon made the post private.

According to NJ.com, investigators determined the baby crawled through an open door and reached the roadway before being noticed by Cannon.

Dorman is charged with cruelty/neglect of a child, a fourth-degree crime, and was released from custody ahead of a court hearing, according to NJ.com.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Police Odd News New Jersey Roads Child Endangerment

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 4 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' Eagles-Titans predictions
092818_Clement-Smallwood-TD_usat

Music

This band managed to base an entire song off a Philly car alarm
too many zooz car alarm video

Crime

Man slashes New Jersey bride with sword on her wedding day
05212018_bride_groom_unsplash

Health Stories

100 years ago, 'Spanish flu' shut down Philadelphia – and wiped out thousands
09272018_mass_graves_Philly

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: Eagles are one or two plays away from being 3-0
0927_Malcolm_Jenkins_USAT

Education

Six South Jersey community colleges to participate in free college program
Cumberland County College

Escapes

Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Seoul Korea Skyline

$1219 & up -- 9-Nts. Beijing, Seoul & Tokyo w/Hotels & Air

 *
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.