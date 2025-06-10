New Jersey primary election results: Here are the races we're following

The primary elections for New Jersey governor are the featured races on Tuesday's ballot. Both parties have fielded full slates of candidates for each race.

There also are a number of contested primaries in New Jersey Assembly districts. Each district is represented by two assembly members and a state senator. It is not an election year for the state senate.

Below you can find the results for the two gubernatorial races and the contested assembly primaries for districts representing South Jersey. District 3, which represents parts of Cumberland and Gloucester counties and all of Salem County, and District 5, covering parts of Camden and Gloucester counties, have uncontested primaries for the Republicans and Democrats.

These charts may not display correctly for some mobile users. If you're having trouble, please visit the full version of this page.

In the weeks prior to Tuesday's Democratic primary election, Mikie Sherrill has begun to outpace the five other candidates in the field. One poll released in May showed 28% of Democratic voters supported her for New Jersey's top office, ahead of four candidates polling at 11%. Yet, 25% of voters said they were undecided in that poll

In 2021, Jack Ciattarelli narrowly lost to Gov. Phil Murphy in the gubernatorial election. This year, he enters the Republican primary polling far ahead of the other four candidates in his party running for New Jersey governor.

Results: N.J. Assembly District 1 Democratic primary

There are three Democrats vying for two spots in the general election in November. They are Carolyn Rush, Carol Sabo and Brandon Saffold. The winners will face incumbents Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen, who are running uncontested in the Republican primary.

District 1 represent parts of Atlantic and Cumberland counties and all of Cape May County.

Results: N.J. Assembly District 2 Democratic primary

There are four candidates on the ballot in Tuesday's Democratic primary: Lisa Bonanno, Joane Famularo, Maureen Rowan and Bruce Weekes. The two with the most votes will run against Republican incumbents Don Guardian and Claire Swift, who ran uncontested in their primary eleciton.

District 2 represents parts of Atlantic County including several shore towns.

Results: N.J. Assembly District 4 Democratic primary

Incumbent Democrats Dan Hutchinson and Cody Miller face opposition from Brian Everett and Vonetta Hawkins for their party's nominations and spots on the November ballot.

District 4 represents part of Camden, Atlantic and Gloucester counties.

Results: N.J. Assembly District 4 Republican primary

The only contested Republican primary in South Jersey has three candidate vying for the party's two nominations in November's election: Amanda Esposito, Barbara McCormick and Gerard McManus.

Results: N.J. Assembly District 6 Democratic primary

There are four candidates in the Democratic primary. Two are incumbents – Louis D. Greenwalkd and Melinda Kane – and two challengers – Rebecca Holloway and Kevin Ryan. The Republican side of the election is uncontested with John Brangan and Peter Sykes as the only two candidates on the ballot.

District 6 represents parts Camden and Burlington counties.

Results: N.J. Assembly District 7 Democratic primary

In the Democratic primary election, incumbents Carol Murphy and Balvir Singh are being challenged by Eric Holliday. On the Republican side, the primary is uncontested with candidate Douglas F. Dillon and Dione Johnson certain to advance to the general election.

District 7 represents municipalities in the portion of Burlington County along the Delaware River.

Results: N.J. Assembly District 8 Democratic primary

Three Democrats are running in the primary for two spots in November's election: incumbent Andrea Katz, Anthony Angelozzi and Eddie Freeman III. The Republican primary is uncontested with two candidates – incumbent Micahel Torrissi Jr. and Brandon E. Umba – both of whom will bill on the ballot in November.

District 8 represents parts of Atlantic and Burlington counties.