More News:

January 22, 2020

New Jersey woman pleads guilty to providing fake legal services to immigrants in Northeast Philly

Ana Molina defrauded seven victims of $11,000, prosectors allege

Staff Image Placeholder Image
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Fraud
Fake immigration lawyer Northeast Philly Source/Google Street View

Ana Molina, a 56-year-old New Jersey woman, pleaded guilty Tuesday to providing fake legal services to immigrants seeking lawful status out of an office in Northeast Philadelphia, shown above. She allegedly defrauded seven people of $11,000.

A 56-year-old New Jersey woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to providing fake legal services to immigrants from an office in Northeast Philadelphia.  

Molina, of Cherry Hill, led a scheme to defraud people pursuing legal immigration status, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Molina falsely advertised herself as an attorney while operating as "Ana Molina & Associates" and "Molina Multi Legal Services," prosecutors claim. When applicants came to her Castor Avenue office, Molina allegedly charged them $1,500 in registry fees and another $500 if they needed a sponsor. 

A sponsor usually is a U.S. citizen who has the financial resources needed to prevent an applicant from relying on financial assistance from the federal government. But instead of finding real sponsors, Molina allegedly used the personal information, including bank statements and tax returns, of former wealthy clients – without their knowledge or consent. 

Molina then allegedly mailed the forms to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). 

Molina pleaded guilty to seven counts of mail fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft. According to CBS Philly, Molina ripped off at least seven victims of $11,000, and faces a sentence ranging from two to 148 years in federal prison. 

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams, who worked on the case, said that Molina took advantage of people trying to do the right thing by seeking lawful status.

“Her clients were from foreign countries, were unfamiliar with our laws and regulations, and trusted Molina to help them, rendering them vulnerable targets for her scam," Williams said. "We stand ready with our federal partners to investigate and prosecute fraud offenses like this one that prey on law-abiding victims.”

William S. Walker, acting Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations in Philadelphia, said he will continue working with the U.S. Attorney's Office to prevent such scams. 

"Ms. Molina was entrusted with sensitive personal information to assist her clients, and instead, chose to betray that trust and enrich herself,” Walker said. 

Staff Image Placeholder Image

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Fraud Philadelphia Cherry Hill Northeast Philadelphia New Jersey Immigration

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Curt Schilling trending into Baseball Hall of Fame next year
Schilling Phils Manager

Investigations

In 15-year-old cold case, Bucks County man charged with murdering his friend
Brundage Cold Case

Health News

CDC confirms first U.S. case of potentially deadly new coronavirus
Coronavirus washington

Eagles

NFL free agency rumors: Eagles expected to 'go hard' after Byron Jones, Chris Harris, other cornerbacks
Byron-Jones_012220_usat

TV

Jason Segel's 'Dispatches from Elsewhere' is about a real multiplayer game with cult following
Dispatches from Elswhere Trailer

Food & Drink

Fort Mifflin turning soldiers' barracks into the Cannonball Tavern for one night
beer mug

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved