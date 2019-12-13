More Health:

December 13, 2019

National suicide prevention hotline getting 3-digit number, 988

It's designed to be as easy as dialing 911 in an emergency

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Mental Health Suicide Prevention
988 - suicide hotline number Staff/PhillyVoice

The Federal Communications Commission has approved 988 as the new phone number for the national suicide prevention hotline.

In an effort to make getting help easier, the Federal Communications Commission has approved 988 as the new phone number to the national suicide prevention hotline. 

The new three-digit number is designed to be as simple as dialing 911 for an emergency. Once established, the number will connect to the existing suicide prevention hotline, 1-800-273-TALK.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a network of 163 crisis centers across the country, supports the existing hotline, as well online chats for people experiencing suicidal thoughts. In 2018, the lifeline received more than 2 million calls and more than 100,000 online chat requests. 

"The three-digit number is really going to be a breakthrough in terms of reaching people in a crisis," Dwight Holton, chief executive officer of Lines for Life, a suicide prevention nonprofit, told NBC News. "No one is embarassed to call 911 for a fire or an emergency. No one should be embarassed to call 988 for a mental health emergency."

The FCC conducted a study examining the potential benefits of adopting a three-digit number for the suicide hotline. Most people believed that the change would make it easier for people struggling with suicidal thoughts to get the help they need.

The U.S. suicide rate has been increasing over the last 20 years. In 2016, there were 45,000 deaths by suicide, according to the FCC's study. 

"More than 20 veterans die by suicide every day and more than half a million LGBTQ youth will attempt suicide this year alone," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai told NBC News. "A shorter, simpler suicide hotline number could be a game-changer."

According to ABC 7 Chicago, all telecommunication carriers and inter-connected Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service providers will be required to make any needed changes to their networks within 18 months. The FCC will hold an open comment period before officially implementing the new hotline number. 

The suicide prevention hotline is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. 

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available to anyone in crisis 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call 1-800-273-8255 or reach out via online chat. There is also a Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255. All calls are free, confidential and directed to a trained counselor.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Mental Health Suicide Prevention Philadelphia Suicide FCC Prevention Depression United States

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' Joel Embiid responds to criticism from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal
3_Joel_Embiid_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Movies

Kevin Smith’s ‘Clerks’ added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry
Clerks National Film Registry

Prevention

Marijuana may delay fetal growth during pregnancy, study finds
Marijuana Use During Pregnancy

Eagles

Week 15 NFL picks
121219CarsonWentz3

Food & Drink

Tröegs and Dogfish Head brewery tours voted among best in U.S.
Dogfish Troegs Brewery tours ranked

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Dec. 14-15
Weekend events roundup Dec. 14-Dec. 15 in Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved