More must be done to reduce suicide, World Health Organization says

The World Health Organization is calling on more countries to adopt national strategies to prevent suicide, the second leading cause of death among young adults worldwide.

More countries have developed suicide prevention strategies in the five years since WHO released its first global suicide report. But the organization says more countries need to develop such strategies.

Thirty-eight countries, including the United States, have done so. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on all countries to adopt such strategies on Monday, one day ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day.

