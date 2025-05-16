NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Post-draft and schedule release edition

For those of you who are new here, we do a "Hierarchy/Obituary" post every week during the season, in which we kill off teams that have reached the point where they have almost no chance to make the playoffs. We then write their obituary and never speak of them in the Hierarchy again.

Anyway, it's my hackneyed sell-out spin on the more traditional "power rankings." Got it? Cool. Let's do a post-draft and schedule release edition.

: Saints fans received fantastic news earlier this week when the competent-but-harmless Derek Carr announced his retirement, while also getting cap relief in the process . This Saints team had no chance of contending in 2025, and all Carr was going to do was help them win a few more games they otherwise wouldn't have, thus hurting their chances for a top pick in the 2026 draft.

But man are they also going to be bad without Carr. In the 10 games Carr started last season, the Saints were 5-5. In the games he did not play in, they were 0-7 with a point differential of, or an average margin of defeat of 17.6 points.

Spencer Rattler started those seven games. He'll compete for a starting job with rookie Tyler Shough, who is only a year and a month younger than Jalen Hurts.

15) Giants (3-14 in 2024): The Giants went 3-13 in 2024, didn't even get a top-2 pick, and now also have the hardest schedule in the NFL in 2025. Their schedule, with their opponents' 2024 records and point differentials:

Week Opponent Record Point differential 1 Commanders 12-5 +94 2 Cowboys 7-10 -118 3 Chiefs 15-2 +59 4 Chargers 11-6 +101 5 Saints 5-12 -60 6 Eagles 14-3 +160 7 Broncos 10-7 +114 8 Eagles 14-3 +160 9 49ers 6-11 -47 10 Bears 5-12 -60 11 Packers 11-6 +122 12 Lions 15-2 +222 13 Patriots 4-13 -128 14 BYE 15 Commanders 12-5 +94 16 Vikings 14-3 +100 17 Raiders 4-13 -125 18 Cowboys 7-10 -118 TOTAL 166-123 (0.574) +570



Or if you prefer your strength of schedule projections to based on 2025 Super Bowl odds, there's this chart from Deniz Selmon:

As you can see, the Giants still have the hardest schedule. But worse, their first eight games are brutal. They're going to be done by November.

14) Panthers (5-12 in 2024): Congrats to the Panthers, who got an encouraging season out of Bryce Young in 2024 and enter this season with at least a shred of hope for the first time in years.

13) Bears (5-12 in 2024): Caleb Williams adamantly did not want to be drafted by the Bears, according to a report from ESPN. And worse, he instead wanted to play for the division rival Vikings.

It's kind of funny that the Bears drafted a player who didn't want to play for them when they could have taken the better QB, Jayden Daniels, who ironically didn't want to play for the Commanders initially, at least per a report from Adam Schefter.

I will say that I thought the Bears did a nice job this offseason, prioritizing help for Williams, by adding the following players: