NFL analyst says Howie Roseman will be 'working the phones' to make trades

July 28, 2018
NFL analyst Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports put out an article on the Philadelphia Eagles yesterday, and within it he said that Howie Roseman would be actively trying to pursue trade opportunities.
I'd be shocked if the Eagles don't make at least two more trades before they play a game that counts. This roster is shaping up to be deeper than a year ago and possibly better than a year ago and barring a rash of injuries at particular position groups, they could have more running backs, quarterbacks and defensive backs than they can carry. Howie Roseman will be working the phones, trust me. They may well have too many quality players to fully utilize and if Roseman can spin some of that quantity into truly elite quality for a particular player, he'll explore every option to do so. And Foles is the biggest trade chip of all, who could yield a reward of future top drafts picks to replenish what they gave away to move up to get Wentz and keep the waters of young, cheap talent flowing here. There is a sense Sudfeld can play in the league and is developing quite well, which could provide ample cover in the event they did move Foles.
Break that into multiple paragraphs, Jason.
That may seem like a bold prediction, but the assumption here is that Roseman in the NFL equivalent of that annoying guy in your fantasy football league who sends everyone in your league three trade proposals every day.
Last offseason, for example, Roseman made five trades in between Memorial Day and the start of the 2017 season.
In 2016, they made three trades during that same time frame.
As La Canfora notes, the Eagles have an extremely deep roster. As such, it would make sense for them to try to coax future draft picks out of teams for their players, seeing as they probably have more than 53 NFL-worthy players on their roster.
In my view, the Eagles have an excess of roster-worthy players that they would be willing to deal at quarterback (think Nick Foles), running back (think Wendell Smallwood or Donnel Pumphrey), offensive line (think Isaac Seumalo), and corner (think Ronald Darby).
Setting the bar at two trades might even be underselling it.
