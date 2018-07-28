NFL analyst says Howie Roseman will be 'working the phones' to make trades

NFL analyst Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports put out an article on the Philadelphia Eagles yesterday, and within it he said that Howie Roseman would be actively trying to pursue trade opportunities.

Break that into multiple paragraphs, Jason.

That may seem like a bold prediction, but the assumption here is that Roseman in the NFL equivalent of that annoying guy in your fantasy football league who sends everyone in your league three trade proposals every day.

Last offseason, for example, Roseman made five trades in between Memorial Day and the start of the 2017 season.

They traded Allen Barbre to Denver for a conditional seventh round pick.

They traded Jordan Matthews and a third round pick for Ronald Darby.

They traded Matt Tobin and a seventh round pick to Seattle for a fifth round pick.

They traded Terrence Brooks for Dexter McDougle.

They traded Jon Dorenbos for a seventh round pick in 2019, which was later given back to New Orleans after a serious heart issue was discovered by the Saints' medical staff.