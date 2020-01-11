More Sports:

January 11, 2020

NFL divisional round picks, and open thread: Saturday games edition

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Kirk and Jimmy

For the gambling degenerates, and those of you who just like watching NFL playoff football, here are my divisional round picks, as well as a place to comment on the action.

Vikings at 49ers (-7): The Vikings have the difficult task of playing in New Orleans on Sunday, traveling back to Minnesota, and then having a short week of preparation before flying out to San Francisco to take on a well-rested, and physical 49ers team. That won't be easy. Give me the Niners to win, but I think the Vikings have an underrated roster that will at least keep it close, so, gun to my head, I'd take the 7.

Titans at Ravens (-9.5): We were all Titans fans last weekend, and they came through, taking out the cheating Patri*ts, beginning the "end of a dynasty" conversation. This week, they'll face a legitimately great team in Baltimore, in what should be an old-school smashmouth type of matchup. The Ravens were too dominant all season to just bow out meekly in the first round, but again, gun to my head, I would take the points.

Picks against the spread: Vikings (+7).

Feel free to discuss the games below.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

