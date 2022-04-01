Report: Eagles 'interested' in Tyrann Mathieu

Mathieu would be a welcomed addition for an Eagles safety group that's been struggling since Malcolm Jenkins went to New Orleans in 2020. Rodney McLeod, who's spent six seasons with the Birds, has performed valiantly through injuries the last couple of years, but is currently a free agent and turns 32 in June. Anthony Harris is back on a one-year deal, but hoping for simple veteran competency is what the Eagles' defense needs out of him. The Eagles could use a legit playmaker back there to roam alongside Darius Slay and potentially a first-round rookie.

Back in December, Pro Football Focus projected that Mathieu would receive a three-year contract for a little over $46 million with $30 million guaranteed with Kansas City. As free agency continues to progress, I wonder if that number dips a bit.

I'm sure Eagles fans would love to cop a Kelly green jersey with a custom "HONEY BADGER" nameplate come 2023.