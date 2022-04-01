More Sports:

April 01, 2022

Report: Eagles 'interested' in Tyrann Mathieu

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Tyrann-Mathieu-04012022-UST Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports

Tyrann Mathieu warms up as a safety for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles still need help on both sides of the ball if they want to return to the postseason for the second-consecutive year in 2022. Three-time All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu would be a huge boost on the back end and the Birds are reportedly interested in him according to Jordan Schultz:

Honey Badger, who turns 30 next month, has spent the last three seasons in Kansas City. In that span, he's gotten two First-Team All-Pro nods, made two Pro Bowl teams and won a Super Bowl. In nine pro seasons, Mathieu has recorded 26 interceptions, 10 sacks and 610 combined tackles. 

Mathieu would be a welcomed addition for an Eagles safety group that's been struggling since Malcolm Jenkins went to New Orleans in 2020. Rodney McLeod, who's spent six seasons with the Birds, has performed valiantly through injuries the last couple of years, but is currently a free agent and turns 32 in June. Anthony Harris is back on a one-year deal, but hoping for simple veteran competency is what the Eagles' defense needs out of him. The Eagles could use a legit playmaker back there to roam alongside Darius Slay and potentially a first-round rookie. 

Back in December, Pro Football Focus projected that Mathieu would receive a three-year contract for a little over $46 million with $30 million guaranteed with Kansas City. As free agency continues to progress, I wonder if that number dips a bit. 

I'm sure Eagles fans would love to cop a Kelly green jersey with a custom "HONEY BADGER" nameplate come 2023.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Phiiadelphia Chiefs NFL free agency

Videos

Featured

betting.us-pa-betting-sites

How and where to bet on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania
Purchased - Man drinking alone at a bar

Social drinking vs. a drinking problem: what’s the difference?

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Sponsored

Plasma Services Group recruiting donors
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Opinion

A reunion between Malcolm Jenkins and Philadelphia makes too much sense not to happen
Malcolm Jenkins Philadelphia

Prevention

For people who had COVID-19, it only takes one vaccine dose to spur immune response, Temple study finds
COVID-19 vaccine antibody

Food & Drink

PHS Pop Up Gardens return to South Street, Manayunk for 2022 season
Pop Up Gardens PHS

Food & Drink

Dim Sum House by Jane G's opening new restaurant in Northern Liberties
Dim Sum House

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved