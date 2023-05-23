Game-by-game predictions for every NFC East team in 2023

As we're in a bit of a sports down period in Philadelphia, I'm itching for football to start. The Sixers did their classic second-round flameout, the Flyers continue to be mired in irrelevance and the Phillies are as frustratingly inconsistent as ever. That just leaves everyone in this city wanting to fast forward to the beginning of Eagles season.

I need football. I want to let some NFL takes fly, so I'm going to do a game-by-game prediction for every NFC East team for 2023.

In last year's predictions, I had the Eagles going 12-5, which is definitely higher than most in the media had them. I picked them to advance to the NFC Championship Game, but to lose to the Buccaneers. I had Dallas making the postseason as well, but my biggest miss was the Brian Daboll-led Giants, who I had going 5-12, but they shocked everyone in 2022, making the playoffs and even winning a Wild Card round game over the Vikings. You win some, you lose some.

I got one angry email, amongst others, before last season that I had the Jaguars winning too many games against the division. Well, I was right to be high on ol' Doug Pederson and Jacksonville, as they beat the Cowboys in hilarious fashion in overtime in Week 15 and then advanced to the Divisional Round of the postseason. On the flip side, I also had the Eagles losing to a Titans team they destroyed so badly that their general manger got fired right after. Again, you win some, you lose some.

Alright, let's get to this...



First Place: Eagles

Week 1 at Patriots: WIN (1-0)

Week 2 vs. Vikings: WIN (2-0)

Week 3 at Buccaneers: WIN (3-0)

Week 4 vs. Commanders: WIN (4-0)

Week 5 at Rams: WIN (5-0)

Week 6 at Jets: WIN (6-0)

Week 7 vs. Dolphins: LOSS (6-1)

Week 8 at Commanders: WIN (7-1)

Week 9 vs. Cowboys: WIN (8-1)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 at Chiefs: LOSS (8-2)

Week 12 vs. Bills: WIN (9-2)

Week 13 vs. 49ers: WIN (10-2)

Week 14 at Cowboys: LOSS (10-3)

Week 15 at Seahawks: WIN (11-3)

Week 16 vs. Giants: WIN (12-3)

Week 17 vs. Cardinals: WIN (13-3)

Week 18 at Giants (The Marcus Mariota Game): LOSS (13-4)

Divisional Round vs. Cowboys: WIN (14-4)

Conference Championship vs. Lions: WIN (15-4)

Super Bowl vs. Bengals: LOSS (15-5)

Second Place: Cowboys

Week 1 at Giants: WIN (1-0)

Week 2 vs. Jets: LOSS (1-1)

Week 3 at Cardinals: WIN (2-1)

Week 4 vs. Patriots: WIN (3-1)

Week 5 at 49ers: WIN (4-1)

Week 6 at Chargers: LOSS (4-2)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8 vs. Rams: WIN (5-2)

Week 9 at Eagles: LOSS (5-3)

Week 10 vs. Giants: LOSS (5-4)

Week 11 at Panthers: WIN (6-4)

Week 12 vs. Commanders: WIN (7-4)

Week 13 vs. Seahawks: WIN (8-4)

Week 14 vs. Eagles: WIN (9-4)

Week 15 at Bills: LOSS (9-5)

Week 16 at Dolphins: WIN (10-5)

Week 17 vs. Lions: LOSS (10-6)

Week 18 at Commanders: WIN (11-6)

Wild Card Round at Saints: WIN (12-6)

Divisional Round at Eagles: LOSS (12-7)

Third Place: Giants

Week 1 vs. Cowboys: LOSS (0-1)

Week 2 at Cardinals: WIN (1-1)

Week 3 at 49ers: LOSS (1-2)

Week 4 vs. Seahawks: LOSS (1-3)

Week 5 at Dolphins: WIN (2-3)

Week 6 at Bills: LOSS (2-4)

Week 7 vs. Commanders: WIN (3-4)

Week 8 vs. Jets: LOSS (3-5)

Week 9 at Raiders: WIN (4-5)

Week 10 at Cowboys: WIN (5-5)

Week 11 at Commanders: LOSS (5-6)

Week 12 vs. Patriots: LOSS (5-7)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14 vs. Packers: WIN (6-7)

Week 15 at Saints: WIN (7-7)

Week 16 at Eagles: LOSS (7-8)

Week 17 vs. Rams: WIN (8-8)

Week 18 vs. Eagles: WIN (9-8)

Wild Card Round at Lions: LOSS (9-9)

Fourth Place: Commanders

Week 1 vs. Cardinals: WIN (1-0)

Week 2 at Broncos: WIN (2-0)

Week 3 vs. Bills: LOSS (2-1)

Week 4 at Eagles: LOSS (2-2)

Week 5 vs. Bears: LOSS (2-3)

Week 6 at Falcons: LOSS (2-4)

Week 7 at Giants: LOSS (2-5)

Week 8 vs. Eagles: LOSS (2-6)

Week 9 at Patriots: LOSS (2-7)

Week 10 at Seahawks: LOSS (2-8)

Week 11 vs. Giants: WIN (3-8)

Week 12 at Cowboys: LOSS (3-9)

Week 13 vs. Dolphins: LOSS (3-10)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15 at Rams: LOSS (3-11)

Week 16 at Jets: LOSS (3-12)

Week 17 vs. 49ers: LOSS (3-13)

Week 18 vs. Cowboys: LOSS (3-14)

